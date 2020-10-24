They keep raising retirement age for Social Security, and you must get the news organization or some entity to have a forum to inform all Americans about the Social Security income cap from the beginning to now, and why they keep raising the age limit now.
Social Security is, or was, always self-sustaining, until the government got smart and mixed it in with their slush fund. They are the reason Social Security is not where it should be, because they never paid back what they took from it.
You see, employees and employers were to split 12.4%: employees pay 6.2%, the company pays 6.2% and self-employed persons were to pay the entire 12.4%. This was the Social Security set-up in the beginning — self-sustained.
When I worked at Alcoa starting out at a little over $4 an hour, the Social Security cap was about, I'm guessing, around $60,000, which in no way I could reach. Today, the salary cap is $137,000. In 2021, it raises $5,000 to $142,000. Once the caps are reached, the rest of the year is tax free. How many of us can reach that amount?
President Obama in his second term wanted to raise the salary cap to $500,000 and the campaign said, “No, too high.” He suggested as low as $250,000, and still no.
Raising the salary cap is all that is needed to making the Social Security solvent, and they all know it, but they know that few in public probably know about how the salary cap works.
Philip Moorman
Owensboro
