Will we ever have a politician with the courage and good sense to say what most Americans want to hear? Eliminate the sale of assault rifles.
Can we ban bazookas or grenade launchers? It's getting worse and no one has the courage to stop it.
They are getting too much money from the NRA and that matters more than protecting lives. Someone has to say enough, and that person -- Democrat or Republican -- will have the people's support.
Joe Newton
Owensboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.