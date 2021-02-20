In response to Theresa Rowe’s article in the Religion and Values section of the Feb. 6 edition and Mike Reeves letter to the editor on Feb. 14:
I, along with my husband, wrote an opinion regarding Mrs. Rowe’s articles in the Religion section of the paper. Not once did I state that there is no politics in the Bible, as Mr. Reeves and Mrs. Rowe use as a rebuttal. My concern over the article is that she is being allowed a Religion and Values platform to promote her political views and then justify them by twisting God’s word.
For example, she began her rebuttal article with “When the godly are in authority, the people rejoice. But when the wicked are in power, they groan.” Proverbs 29:2
She is using God’s word in a religion and values platform to justify her opinion of who is godly and who is wicked. It is noticeably clear in her articles who she believes to be in each of these positions. My beef is that this belongs in the Opinion section. Continued promotion of division on platforms such that she has in the Religion and Values page can be very detrimental, and we have seen firsthand how that can promote and cause major issues in this country.
I do not care who you voted for or who you believe is good or bad. I stand by my opinion, and you should be able to stand by yours and her hers — in the Opinion section of the Messenger-Inquirer.
Rene Kuegel
Owensboro
