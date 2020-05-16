I am a proud postal worker. During this coronavirus pandemic, my fellow frontline coworkers and I continue to go to work every day, even in these dangerous times, to serve the people who rely on us.
The U.S. Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses, running its operations solely on postal revenue. The pandemic's economic impact has resulted in a massive drop-off in mail volume and a 50% reduction in revenue. Without urgent funding, the Postal Service will run out of money this summer, ending our ability to deliver for you with life-saving medications, Social Security checks, packages, vital health information and other important communication.
Thus far, Congress has provided $3 trillion in combined "stimulus" money, including $1 trillion in bailouts for private companies. Yet, bipartisan congressional efforts to provide real financial relief to your public Postal Service were shamefully stopped by this administration and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.
I know the public greatly appreciates and supports the Postal Service. Please contact your congressional representatives and urge them to fight for the relief the public Postal Service needs to survive. Postal workers want to continue our mission of binding the country together and providing universal service at reasonable rates to every home and business.
Daniel Gilliam-Veach
Owensboro
