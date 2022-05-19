I have never mentioned names in my letters before, but this time I have to. A million kudos to Vickie Mills' reply to Harvey Howell's letter on April 13. She hit the nail squarely on the head as she quoted the Lord who said, "go forth and multiply."
God knows His math and will control that multiplication according to His will. Terminating pregnancy willfully and unnecessarily is not the answer. Some virtues considered old and outdated by some, such as religious faith, self-discipline, true wisdom in judging right and wrong, love of all life, and trust in the wisdom and mercy of God are sorely needed in today's world.
I am part of your "we", Vickie. Pray to end abortion.
Francis H. Thomson
Owensboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.