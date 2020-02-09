In response to the Jan. 30 Reader's Write letter by Teresa Goins regarding recycling in Owensboro: I am an avid recycler. There is a service in Owensboro that recycles cardboard and plastic. They pick up all recyclables once a week at your doorstep. The company is GO Recycle.
I have used their service ever since they started several years ago. I highly recommend you contact them.
Roger Ingram
Owensboro
