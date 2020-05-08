Protesters with guns are terrorists, not patriots
I have something I would like to get off my chest. I have nothing against demonstrating against an injustice of any kind. In fact, I have been a part of some demonstrations. But I didn’t carry an AR-15.
There is something wrong with the laws of this country when it is against the law to carry a sign into the state capital, but not a loaded AR-15, and even worse, we have a president that encourages them, even though they are breaking his own federal guidelines.
Representatives in Michigan recently had to go to work wearing bullet-proof vests. If you need an AR-15 at a demonstration, you are not a patriot, you are a terrorist and a coward.
Several years ago, a lady shot a deputy at the jail with her milk, and was charged with assault. Now, you can spit in the face of the police, even if you are possibly positive for covid-19, and nothing. At the very least, it should be assault, and if the officer contacts covid-19 and dies, it should be manslaughter or murder.
Sooner or later, a shot is going to be fired, and God have mercy on this country. There are hate groups that have waited for such a time as this, and it looks like we are there.
Danny Baggarly
Owensboro
Let’s come out of this a more compassionate society
When we come out of isolation, what will our new normal look like? Will it include those folks we depended on to care for us — like the grocery clerk and nursing home aides? They cannot afford for us to return to life as usual. About 140 million poor and low-income Americans were not living the “American Dream” because the system does not work for them.
The call to Americans now is to climb down the ladder of competition, which requires some to reach the top and others to be crushed on the way up. Compassion is the gift we need now. We must respond with hearts full of love for all to thrive and not merely survive in the wealthiest country in the world.
During this “Great Pause,” take the time to look around you to see who the essential workers are and listen to their stories of struggle and heroism. They are the grocery store workers, the immigrants who pick your food, the postal workers, the health care workers, the truck drivers, the service workers. They need your voice to speak to the powers that be to change the narrative about who counts and who’s life is dispensable.
We are the ones called at this time of great change to move forward policies that will lift all Americans to a more equitable life, full of hope and possibility. Don’t let this special time pass without doing your part to stand with the millions hurting in this time of pandemic.
Mary Danhauer
Owensboro
