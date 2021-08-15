Well folks, there you go. You did it. You got what you wished for. With your constant temper tantrums in regard to masking, closing of businesses, etc., you have ruined life as we know it for now.
If local officials do what’s warranted for the common good, they should cancel large super-spreader events (i.e. Romp, Friday after Five, etc.). Cases of COVID-19 are rising again thanks to your ignorance. Folks, this virus is real. My niece’s Nanna was turned away from a Tennessee hospital due to the overcrowding of COVID-19 patients. She had a heart issue, was flown to a Nashville hospital two hours away and was coded on the way.
Your whining about “it’s our choice” is laughable when you same people legislate/denounce women who espouse their “choice” in regard to their own reproductive rights. You cannot have it both ways.
This virus doesn’t give a rat’s hind end whether you are a member of a certain political party — it attacks all people. Now we are seeing younger and younger people contracting this horrible virus. At least us older folks (60 and above) realize the danger to society this has become.
This is a war. Be a patriot. Get vaccinated. Do unto others. And wear your mask!
Stewart Kelley
Owensboro
