Racial Equity Task Force is an important step forward
The Public Life Foundation of Owensboro (PLFO) and the Hager Educational Foundation (HEF) support OPS Superintendent Matthew Constant’s creation of an Equity Task Force to openly address racial issues in our community.
Local minority communities have to be shaken by recent national events. The brutal death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the shooting of Breonna Taylor in Louisville have shown that we are not delivering on the promise of liberty and justice for all.
These brutal deaths have shocked our nation, and indeed the world, into rediscovering its humanity. In forming the task force, Constant recognizes that Owensboro’s need is no exception, citing several city-based shootings in 2019.
Our two foundations were created by Larry and John Hager. Both foundations seek to expand opportunities for disadvantaged families in Daviess County, whether these opportunities are in early childhood education or economic empowerment. We both believe a just society — an open, welcoming community — is only possible with equal opportunity for every citizen. That includes both being treated fairly and participating fully in our common life together.
People of good will across the globe are standing with those who still suffer injustice. Our foundations stand with them in a spirit of hope for a fairer nation, a more empathetic community. As evidence of our commitment, we will be making financial contributions to the OPS Racial Equity Task Force to support its important work.
David Boeyink, executive director of Public Life Foundation of Owensboro
Keith Sanders, executive director of Hager Educational Foundation
Republican state senators complaining about problems they helped create
I was disappointed to read the opinion piece from our four local state senators in the Saturday, June 13, Messenger-Inquirer.
To start the statement that 800,000 Kentuckians lost their livelihoods because of the governor’s executive order is untrue. The executive order was to protect the health of Kentuckians after the poor and ineffective response to the pandemic by the leader of their party on the federal level.
While everyone would like to see the problems with unemployment quickly solved, it’s quite understandable that with the sudden huge increase in claims that it would take awhile to get all the new claims processed. As the governor said, we are all in this somewhat leaky boat together.
Also, these four senators have certainly helped cause some of those leaks with past policy decisions on the social safety net. I suggest that rather than complain to the captain that the leaks are getting their feet wet, perhaps they could plug some of the leaks they helped cause, or at least grab a bucket and help bail.
Robert Mayton
Owensboro
