The Public Life Foundation of Owensboro (PLFO) and the Hager Educational Foundation (HEF) support OPS Superintendent Matthew Constant’s creation of an Equity Task Force to openly address racial issues in our community.
Local minority communities have to be shaken by recent national events. The brutal death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the shooting of Breonna Taylor in Louisville have shown that we are not delivering on the promise of liberty and justice for all.
These brutal deaths have shocked our nation, and indeed the world, into rediscovering its humanity. In forming the task force, Constant recognizes that Owensboro’s need is no exception, citing several city-based shootings in 2019.
Our two foundations were created by Larry and John Hager. Both foundations seek to expand opportunities for disadvantaged families in Daviess County, whether these opportunities are in early childhood education or economic empowerment. We both believe a just society — an open, welcoming community — is only possible with equal opportunity for every citizen. That includes both being treated fairly and participating fully in our common life together.
People of good will across the globe are standing with those who still suffer injustice. Our foundations stand with them in a spirit of hope for a fairer nation, a more empathetic community. As evidence of our commitment, we will be making financial contributions to the OPS Racial Equity Task Force to support its important work.
David Boeyink, executive director of Public Life Foundation of Owensboro
Keith Sanders, executive director of Hager Educational Foundation
