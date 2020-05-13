How sad it is that U.S. Sen. Rand Paul recently criticized Gov. Andy Beshear as a “dictator” for his leadership during this covid-19 pandemic.
Beshear has been diligent in following the recommendations of our health experts and has been transparent in efforts to get our state open again for business and worship as soon as possible.
All the while, Rand Paul complains about a governor demonstrating real leadership; a quality Paul does not understand nor possess. He owes Gov. Beshear an apology.
Larry Miller
Owensboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.