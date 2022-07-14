The City Action Line is an excellent tool! I strongly disagree with Karen Turner’s letter (July 8, Messenger-Inquirer) regarding the City Action Line.
In my line of business, we contact the City Action Line often to report a number of different problems. I am always impressed with the kindness, sincere concern and professionalism of the hard workers that answer the action line. What a tough job taking complaints all day long! How nice to have a central phone number to report such a large variety of issues.
We recently reported a couple of issues and they were promptly resolved within three days. Now that is good service! Ms. Turner should realize some issues, especially those dealing with private property violations, require the cooperation of the land owner and may require an additional call.
Many thanks to the City Action Line workers and the folks that have to correct problems and enforce the rules of our city.
Bill Castlen
Owensboro
