I am writing in response to the letter (July 8, Messenger-Inquirer) about City Action’s lack of action. Our experience has been exactly the opposite. Having lived in large metro areas where you feel like you’ve won the lottery if you are even able to reach a real person in the local government, Owensboro City Action has exceeded our expectations in responsiveness.
They reply immediately with what action they are taking and then again when the action is complete. They have taken care of a large number of issues we have reported, nearly always via email, and have been super helpful in answering questions about various issues.
If the issue is beyond their purview, they put us in touch with the person at the department we need to talk to. It is surely a breath of fresh air to live in a smaller city where this is not only possible but even the norm.
Melinda and Michael Schoenwald
Owensboro
