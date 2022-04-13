SB167 another attempt to undermine public institutions of learning
Senate Bill 167 has passed through the Kentucky Senate and House of Representatives and aims to allow local judge-executives full discretion/decision-making in who to appoint to library boards.
This bill, sponsored by Pikeville Republican Phillip Wheeler, ridiculously claims that a large overall surplus of funds in Kentucky’s library districts equates with fiscal irresponsibility, and, therefore, demands direct political oversight.
Kentucky’s libraries are not operating in the red or at a loss, but instead maintaining themselves with funds left over to save; doing so, in many cases, after lowering their tax rates in recent years, and after the Republican-led General Assembly cut
$2.5 million from state library budgets for two years running. Sounds to me like good fiscal responsibility and stewardship of public tax dollars, not bad.
Like the boogeyman of critical race theory, this bill is another attempt by ultra-conservatives to insidiously undermine public institutions of learning. According to my reading, Louisville and Lexington library systems will not be affected by this bill, only the more rural, and not coincidentally, Republican-led county library boards will.
This is a political power grab with censorship and selfish control as the underlying goals, not fiscal frugality. The narrow and specific religious views and opinions of conservative extremists should not dictate and decide what information and viewpoints should be available to all of us in a free and diverse society.
If Sen. Wheeler and his cohorts are so concerned about the responsible use of public tax dollars, perhaps they shouldn’t advocate that such funds go to private charter schools.
Eric Graham
Owensboro
Do homework on county commissioner races, then vote
I am the incumbent for Daviess west county commissioner. This year there seems to be a lot of confusion with the elections concerning the county commissioners. Many factors can contribute to the confusion.
For example, people mistakenly assume our elections are run the same way as the city commissioners, and they are not. Another factor this year is that we have a lot of candidates who are not declaring the district in which they are running. They are just advertising “running for county commissioner.”
Please understand, that there are three independent commissioner races that are unrelated to each other. Let’s use the west district as an example. Of the candidates who have registered to run in the west, there will only be one winner. What goes on in the west district election has nothing to do with the central and east districts.
At the same time, there is an independent election going on in the central district. There will be only one winner chosen from the list of candidates who live in the central district and who have registered to run in the central district.
Finally, there will also be a completely separate race held in the east district.
Once elected, these commissioners will become three out of the four members of the Daviess County Fiscal Court. They join the judge-executive, who is the fourth member.
Finally, another confusing fact, all citizens of Owensboro, Whitesville and Daviess County can vote for all three candidates.
Please do your homework, and then vote!
George Wathen
Owensboro
Mounts will bring the type of change Daviess County needs
The most damaging words spoken in any organization are “We’ve always done it this way,” or “WADITW.” WADITW is a sign of complacency, an unwillingness to hear and try new ideas, and resting on past accomplishments to the point of missing out on future ones. In Daviess County, WADITW has yielded:
• A real property tax rate higher than that of 89% of the state’s other counties.
• An occupational/net profits tax rate that has increased 185% since 2019.
• A tax that adds almost 5% to every insurance premium paid by county residents.
• More than $14 million of outstanding debt.
• A persistent record of losing well-paying, stable industrial jobs to other counties, despite Daviess County’s many assets.
• A property crime rate higher than that of the state as a whole and an increasingly violent crime rate.
We, Daviess County voters, also have a bad habit of WADITW. Far too many of us simply vote for the same familiar names who brought us these results, instead of researching and supporting new candidates. There are names you’ve heard for years on the ballot for judge-executive.
Instead of them, we need an experienced leader who will enact long-term, visionary changes for Daviess County, not just keep running the county how it’s always been run. My research of the candidates has convinced me that Will Mounts is that leader. I’ll be voting for him in the primary in May and in the general election in November, and encourage you to do the same.
Jason Potts
Maceo
Making pregnancy termination more difficult not in humanity’s best interest
Earth Day is nearly here. It’s getting obvious that the targets for cutting back carbon dioxide emissions will not be met. Population forecasts for 2100 are likely under underestimated. Climate change is already making itself felt, with fires, floods, droughts, hunger and climate migration in the news all the time.
It makes one wonder if Planet Earth does not already have more people than it can sustain long term.
The world population is now increasing by 80 million per year. We want that number to be zero in 2100 to get to the target of 11 billion. That means the developed world will have to continue with less than two children per family. The rest of the world will have to cut back from five children per family to close to two, all without increasing the standard of living.
With those numbers in mind, we should question the wisdom of organizations that advocate for large families, and of those horrified by the thought of voluntary pregnancy termination. Worldwide there are presently 70 million terminations per year, and that number would increase with safe, legal and cheap options. Legislation making termination more difficult is not in humanity’s best interest, not even in Kentucky.
Hervey Howell
Owensboro
