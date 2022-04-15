Castlen will help move our community forward as county commissioner
Election season is here!
I have lived in Owensboro for over 50 years, and I have not had the opportunity to support a more qualified candidate for public office than Chris Castlen.
I was employed by the Owensboro Public Schools for 30 years, 21 years as a principal. Also, I was employed by Audubon Area Community Services as director of juvenile justice prevention programs.
Chris is a Daviess County native and lives here in Owensboro with his wife and daughters. He graduated from Owensboro Catholic High School, and he earned both his undergraduate degree and Master of Public Administration from Western Kentucky University.
Chris served as a U.S. Marine for six years. He was a career police officer and detective with the Owensboro Police Department, and he was chosen to attend the FBI National Academy to represent the department because of his leadership abilities.
He currently works in human resources at Owensboro Health. Chris has seen, from experience, that problems are better solved when agencies work together, not isolated, to attack the challenges of our community.
Daviess County voters have a great opportunity to vote for a candidate with a wealth of education and experience to serve as a Daviess County commissioner and to move our community forward. Wouldn’t you want to vote for the most highly qualified candidate, who has deep roots in Daviess County, and wants to continue serving the place we call home?
John Blaney
Owensboro
Are we really acting as Jesus would have wanted?
“Then they began to argue among themselves about who would be the greatest among them.”- Luke 22:24
The disciples were literally sitting in the presence of Jesus, who was trying to teach them and make them aware of things to come, and they wanted to argue about who is the greatest. How ridiculous!
But, isn’t that what we still do today? We are all in the presence of Jesus every moment whether or not we choose to acknowledge Him. He is alive, dwelling among us. His word warns us about the same things He was warning the disciples about over 2,000 years ago.
Yet, here we are during Holy Week, pointing fingers, deciding who’s “greater” by who we think is more “right.” Consider the political divide. Consider the people whose lifestyles you find completely appalling. So many totally shun those we decide are wrong. That’s 100% against The Great Commission. It’s the opposite of our Command, not a request, not a suggestion, to go into all the world and bring others to Christ.
Still, we’re satisfied to sit back in our tribes, because those we disagree with aren’t in our tribe or our social circle. Yet, isn’t that backward? Jesus never put any conditions or caveats on who to reach out to. He said “All the world.”
Our behavior and attitudes need to be more like His in order to follow Him. We must be willing to sacrifice as He did all the way and give it all for His glory, no matter who we encounter.
Carey Ann Atherton
Owensboro
Description of Easter missed its true meaning
I was saddened by the description of Easter on Page D4 of the Tuesday, April 12, Messenger-Inquirer.
Nowhere is this description was the true meaning of Easter described, the resurrection of Jesus Christ on the third day after HIS death on the cross!
Your paper described it as new life, the beginning of warm weather, Easter egg hunts, and picnic! The only reference to the essence of Easter was the council of Nicaea, which affirmed the Trinity!
I am deeply disappointed in your description!
Rodney Cunningham
Owensboro
