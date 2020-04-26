Buffman brought so much to our community
This is in reference to the article dated April 2, 2020, concerning Zev Buffman and his untimely death. Please count me among those who thought "he could walk on water."
I had the privilege of meeting him, and thought, how did this great man end up here in Owensboro? I have met some "important" people in my life, but Zev was among the top.
During our first meeting, the subject of Elizabeth Taylor came up, and he told me what a wonderful human being she was and how he, along with Richard Burton, among others, surprised her for her 50th birthday party in London. Also, he stated that she had given millions and millions of dollars to help so many worthy causes.
Zev has done so much for our community just by coming here and becoming CEO of the RiverPark Center, and is the reason the RPC has become a pillar in this community.
Zev Buffman, former CEO of the RiverPark Center, and Bob Green, owner of the former Executive Inn hotel, put Owensboro on the map, and without these two gentlemen, we would not be where we are today.
Helen Williams
Owensboro
Let's open it up and live our lives
I am wondering why the governments in the U.S. and Kentucky are still keeping the lockdown on us now, for real?
Kentucky had the highest number of virus reports on April 19. That's a month and two days since it was implemented. So I ask: Is it working to help slow the spread? The numbers say no.
So it seems it is going to play out however it is going to. Why not then reopen the country so we can get on about the business of living our lives?
Karen Turner
Owensboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.