Conspiracy theories are out of control
Obviously, it would be too psychologically shattering for some to admit defending words and actions they know are clinically questionable. Their influence on others is far smaller than they tell themselves ... making concessions and justifying along the way. No matter how much they champion the "bizarre," someone will take conspiracy theories and either run with them or come up with something even more perplexing.
As we have seen over the last few years, some factions of society were ripe for tabloid opinion, as well as "infotainment." Nothing has changed. If anything, it has accelerated to the point of comedy. We’ve heard Rush Limbaugh’s take on jury duty: "Women should not be allowed on juries where the accused is a stud." And we giggled at Alex Jones’ declaration that water chemicals were turning frogs gay. So what did Glenn Beck do? He "boiled" them.
Now, a new contestant has entered the conspiracy ratings fray: Chris Plante, who, like the other three, has refused to or lost any ability to reflect critically on himself and on genuine responsibility. That’s a job for rationally objective modest people, for those who cannot be deceived. Plante’s gig is hilarious, as well as disturbing. Thanks to WOMI, our comedic ponds are full of not only frogs, but "troglodytes" as well.
Robin Roberts
Owensboro
Keep moving forward, Owensboro
Art is best viewed in a space where no one message or perspective is dominant, but comparing pieces to others from different time periods and varied perspectives enables viewers' choice in what messages are inspirational and of value. Complicated feelings regarding outdated perspectives on a statue are most objectively studied in a balanced exhibit showing all perspectives on a timeline covering more than one point in history when we considered the artwork’s message.
When viewers' urgent agendas shorten their viewing of an artwork's single message, viewers make snap judgments. Details clarifying the Confederate monument on our courthouse lawn are invisible, reading simply as "like me" or "not like me." When "not like me" is also "like the guy who told the police my father was drunk when he was merely living while black and expecting potential ill treatment," mental health fatigue complicates the routine task of paying auto registration to avoid breaking laws.
As the Rev. Rhondalyn Randolph's essay mentioned, students don’t need emotional baggage from an intimidating figure reminding them of systemic racism when they are taking driving tests and paying the county clerk.
Please continue moving forward, Owensboro. Abstract sculptures like the art of Gary Bibbs could boost community morale and merge two parallel paths through history into one shared public perspective entitling every citizen to feel safe and economically self-sufficient beyond historic disadvantage. When we're a gateway to the South, we should not be a gateway to visual propaganda continuing attachment to systemic racism.
Teresa D. Lee
Owensboro
Vote for Republicans
The mainstream media are hiding Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the basement and the two of them are refusing to take questions from reporters on their policies. They want voters to use mail-in ballots before they come out of the basement so voters will not know how liberal and damaging their policies will be for our country. So I prepared a list of the differences between the Democrats and Republicans on issues that are important to you and your family.
1. Protecting the unborn
Democrats are for killing the unborn by abortion. Republicans are for protecting the unborn by appointing judges who will protect the unborn.
2. Military and police
Democrats are for defunding the military and police. Republicans are for increasing funding for the military and police in order to protect you from foreign governments and criminals.
3. Taxes
Democrats are for increasing your taxes. Republicans passed a large reduction in your taxes with the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.
4. Securing our borders
Democrats are for open borders. Republicans are for building the wall and securing the border.
5. Energy
Democrats are for the Green New Deal and eliminating fracking, which will destroy our economy. Republicans are for fracking, which has made us the number one oil producer and created thousands of jobs.
Joe, "come on, man," you have had quite a few senior moments recently and should not be running for president. I will be voting for Trump, Pence and McConnell unless I have a senior moment like Joe and forget why I am in the voting booth.
Larry O'Bryan
Philpot
We should restore primary voting for city elections
When the Owensboro City Commission voted in 2015 to eliminate primary elections for mayor and city commissioner, I didn’t object. At times, we had nine candidates for commissioner and an expensive primary served to eliminate only one. However, the result has hurt the opportunity for lesser-known contenders seeking office, and made it more difficult for diverse voices to be elected.
In 2016, five people ran for mayor, making it impossible for anyone to get 50% of the vote. Tom Watson won with a plurality of 38.5%, meaning more than 60% of voters wanted someone else as mayor. That is hardly a mandate to lead.
Owensboro’s history shows that when incumbents run for re-election, few people challenge them. When there is an open seat, many will seek it. When Watson announced he was not running in 2020, three capable people filed. Two of them were sitting commissioners, which led to 14 newcomers filing for city commission, along with the two incumbents.
Owensboro voters are asked to sift through 16 candidates for the four positions this fall, virtually assuring that lesser-known people and those who have little money for campaigning will go unnoticed. To further muddy the waters, Watson jumped back in the mayor’s race. Once again, we will almost certainly have a mayor that the majority of voters didn’t choose.
It’s too late to change this ordinance for this election, but I urge either this city commission or the next to return primary voting to Owensboro residents.
Dan Heckel
Owensboro
