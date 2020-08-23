Kentucky needs more help from McConnell
The Aug. 21 edition of the Messenger-Inquirer had stories related to unpaid utility bills and a pause on evictions, and a common theme in both stories seemed to be these situations were the doings of Gov. Andy Beshear and his executive orders issued to prevent Kentuckians from having their power disconnected and removed from their homes.
First, we are in the throws of a historical pandemic. There are over one million people in this state currently unemployed. Thanks to changes implemented by the previous administration, the UI system has been hobbled, causing incredible hardship causing those affected unable to meet their obligations. Gov. Beshear's team is working tirelessly to get claims processed.
Second, the states are having extreme financial shortfalls caused by the pandemic.
There is a bill sitting on Mitch McConnell's desk addressing aid to the states like Kentucky. That money is needed to assist in paying utilities and landlords. Sen. McConnell had no issues with giving billions of dollars to the rich and large corporations, but seems to have little inclination to help regular Kentuckians, utilities or landlords.
I ask Sen. McConnell, one of the richest members of the Senate, to do his job and help Kentucky, one of the poorest states in the union, and who he has represented for 35 years.
Elizabeth Belcher
Owensboro
Where is BLM outrage over shootings in Chicago?
On July 6, 2020, African-American Nathan Wallace, on the sidewalk in front of his home in southside Chicago, did an interview. The day before, his 7-year-old son was killed playing in the front yard by a local gang gun fight.
Wallace asked the question, "Where is the outrage? Where is BLM?" Nathan's sister made the statement, "We talk about black lives matter, but at the end of the day we're killing each other off, we're killing our babies."
So why is there no outrage or protests in southside Chicago by Black Lives Matter? Why is it when BLM stage a so-called peaceful protest march, when it turns dark, looting and arson take place? Why is it BLM lets the Antifa chaos terrorism group in their ranks?
I recall civil rights marches and protests back in the 1960s under the leadership of Martin Luther King Jr. He did those civil rights protests from 1955 to 1968 and gained the victory after a long, hard struggle. I recall the news media coverage of that struggle. At no time was there any looting or arson under his leadership. So BLM, show some outrage, put your money where your mouth is, get to southside Chicago and stand between the gangs and the kids. Their lives matter.
James Goodall
Utica
