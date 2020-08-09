A better world is possible now, but it takes all hands on deck
Imagine a nation and a world where:
People care for each other and no one is seen as a stranger.
War is abolished, along with nuclear weapons.
High-quality health care is available for all citizens, no matter their pre-existing conditions, immigration or work status.
Housing is affordable and available for all, and homeless shelters are no longer needed.
Extractive capitalism is gone.
Restorative justice is the law of the land in all countries.
Everyone has clean water and clean air.
Black moms go to bed at night not worried about their sons and daughters not making it home alive.
Mental health care is available for all those in need of it, and the stigma associated with it is gone.
Gas, oil and coal are left in the ground.
Renewable energy powers all our electrical and mechanical needs.
Hierarchy and patriarchy are gone, and women are equal human beings.
Immigrants are welcomed with open arms and are supported until they can support themselves.
All human beings live free of oppression.
All human beings no longer go to bed hungry.
The world’s wild creatures are respected and seen as co-inhabitants of this earth.
The countries of the world work together in harmony to stop climate change, climate migration and violence in all its forms.
This imagining is not a Utopian world, but the world that is possible now. If we can dream it, then we can achieve it. But it will take all hands on deck. Your voice and presence are needed now.
Mary Danhauer
Owensboro
Unborn lives are the ones that matter most
I agree with Mark Potts that Bishop Medley stepped in a political matter, as did Brescia College on their marquee — another political matter that further divides us.
The most lives that matter are the 60 million babies killed by abortion. Three-fourths of them are innocent Black babies. These unborn children are the most innocent of innocents. Some are even allowed to die after being born alive. According to the Centers for Disease Control, between 2003-2014, at least 143 infants died after they were born alive following botched abortions, their deaths caused by active neglect or denial of care.
Where are their tragic deaths listed on a marquee?
There are other studies confirming such tragedies, as well as the stark testimonials of hundreds of adult survivors of late-term abortion. I have heard some of these testimonials of survivors.
In the Rev. Larry Hostetter article to the Messenger-Inquirer, he states, “Every human person is wonderfully made in the image and likeness of God, never to be repeated.” I agree, even that precious baby in the womb.
I would ask that the tragic deaths of these innocent babies be acknowledged, as their lives certainly do matter.
Martha Hall
Owensboro
Learn history before throwing around insults
In response to the letter from Mr. Eric Fruge of Lexington in the Saturday, Aug. 1, Messenger-Inquirer: Please don’t “stir the pot.” How could he possibly know what every “Confederate soldier with a rifle” had in their mind?
How insensitive to say that they would’ve all assassinated Lincoln had they been given the chance. He has no way of knowing that. None of us do. And why does he care about our little statue in Owensboro? He lives in Lexington. It’s childish to throw out idle insults.
Read history. Read Carolyn Williamson’s letter regarding dedicating the statue to a white man who defended a black prisoner in 1884. That’s real history.
Mr. Paul Morsey has it right. Let the people vote — let the people decide.
Mary Howell
Owensboro
Could statue be modified to honor all soldiers?
I would ask our Daviess County Commissioners: Do we have an option to modify the statue to be a tribute to Union as well as Confederate soldiers — maybe to acknowledge a divided nation that came back together?
If not, then please have it moved to a more appropriate location, like a cemetery or museum.
It really doesn’t matter what the issue was that divided the country 155 years ago. The bottom line is that we have a memorial on government/public property that glorifies those fighting for an enemy nation.
No disrespect intended toward anyone’s ancestors, but where are the statues honoring Japanese- and German-Americans whose ancestors fought against the United States in World War II?
Thank you for your consideration and willingness to serve our community.
Dixie Collinson
Owensboro
