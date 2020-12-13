Legislature should restrict Beshear’s power
To respond to my fellow readers, the attorney general and our legislators not only have the right to hold Gov. Andy Beshear accountable, but they have an obligation. To quote Justice Neil Gorsuch, “Government is not free to disregard the First Amendment in times of crisis.”
While the threat of the virus is real, and almost no politicians deny it, Beshear has decided throughout the year that the God-given freedoms of his constituents are his to remove when he deems it necessary. As a student at a Catholic high school, the governor has sidestepped the Constitution to revoke my rights and the rights of my classmates to assemble and practice our faith, similar to his ban on church services in April.
Furthermore, it is evident that Beshear and his party, who claim to be “the party of science” ignore any evidence suggesting that in-person classes, when executed correctly, pose no threat to students‘ lives (CDC).
In closing, Beshear has dismissed citations of the Constitution, including the arguments from Attorney General Daniel Cameron and U.S. District Judge Gregory Van Tatenhove, and even from U.S. senators, as petty politics. Under the guise of science-based governance, Beshear has secured near-tyrannical power.
It is imperative to the justness of our commonwealth that our governor’s power is bridled. The task of holding Beshear accountable will fall to Sen. Matt Castlen, Rep. Suzanne Miles and Rep.-elect DJ Johnson and the legislature this January, and I urge them to do so. In the words of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, “No one is above the law.”
Tom Kurtz
Owensboro
Increase the wage cap for Social Security taxes
Though it has a simple purpose, Social Security is a seriously complex government program. In fact, if you were to attempt to read up on all of its rules, you could spend days on the project and still not understand all the nuances.
While some of Social Security’s many rules work to seniors’ benefit, others will strike you as just plain unfair. Here is one you should know about:
Higher earners don’t pay Social Security taxes on all of their wages.
Social Security is primarily funded by the payroll taxes that every U.S. worker pays on their wages, but higher earners don’t pay those taxes on all that they earn. A wage cap limits the extent to which earnings are subject to the payroll tax.
Currently, that cap sits at $137,700, but come 2021, it will increase to $142,800. So higher earners could conceivably get out of paying Social Security taxes on the bulk of their income, while lower earners are guaranteed to pay taxes on all of their earnings.
Without the wage cap, it would collect hundreds of billions of dollars more in taxes each year from the wealthiest Americans, money that would keep it solvent!
President-elect Joe Biden plans to propose that Social Security taxes be extended to cover earnings over $400,000. But he would need the support of Congress to implement such a change.
Philip Moorman
Owensboro
