City should be more inclusive when selecting consultants
As a fairly new (3-year) resident of Owensboro, I read with interest the letter someone recently wrote inquiring about the $80,000 consulting contract which was recently awarded by the city. The writer questioned why large lucrative contracts like that were not put out to bid. Isn't that a requirement?
As a taxpayer, I certainly expect that it would be a standard operating procedure, especially given the amount. It certainly seems like putting it out to bid would fall under "Best Practices." Perhaps the individuals involved are likely the best candidates to be awarded the project, especially given their experience as past city employees and commissioners. But their prior relationships also smack heavily of cronyism.
I would not question this were it not for previous questionable experience with this same consulting group. As an attendee of one of the focus groups of the last ($40,000) project which A+ Leadership conducted, I was rather dismayed at the methodology which was employed. Unlike other focus groups I've been involved with, this group was conducted in a far different manner. The facilitators of the group led the contributors to certain conclusions and actually suggested answers which had been provided by other groups they had conducted on the same subject.
To me, this was not at all collecting community input but more like steering to the desired end. Perhaps their Owensboro city experience is valuable, but their professional consulting experience may be limited in the arena where they were operating.
Given that, I believe future city consulting project award processes should be more broad, transparent and inclusive.
Melinda Schoenwald
Owensboro
It seems some 'sins' are more problematic than others
Daviess County Commissioner George Wathen stated that laws cannot force people to be fair or kind; the fairness ordinance makes no claim at such a thing. Rather, it is saying that since existing law protects certain classes from discrimination, in fairness, those who identify as LGBTQ+ should not be excluded.
If a landlord believes that he or she is complicit in the sin of their tenants, they've got a bit of a problem already, for surely they don't believe that any tenant is without sin. Does a landlord question every potential sin that a tenant might commit? Does the baker question whether the bride and groom have had premarital sex? Does the caterer ask if either of the people in the couple has been divorced? These choices are clearly labeled as wrong in the Bible, but it seems that there is only one category of "sin" that is problematic for those who bring up this issue.
I don't pretend to understand all the reasons that a person might identify as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, but I don't need to understand those reasons to know that treating them differently and having an absence of a law that allows me to do so, is wrong. There is no chance that a new county ordinance will change how people feel overnight; no law ever has. But giving equal protection to all citizens of Daviess County is a step in the right direction.
Jim Barr
Owensboro
Be aware how your lights can 'blind' other drivers
I must be getting too old! I'm tired of being blinded by bright lights in my eyes while driving. It appears as though many drivers are totally unaware of the issues they create or simply do not care that they do create unsafe conditions.
Many "newer" vehicles today come with fog lights. What some fail to recognize is that when they are improperly aimed (which can be from the factory), they cause traffic you meet to get "blinded" by the lighting. A second issue is with pickup trucks. Many have lift kits that raise their lights to the point they blind drivers when approaching -- or even when you drive up behind. Also, those of you that have pickups and you place the weight in the rear (toolboxes, heavy loads, etc.), this elevates the front end of your vehicle to the point that even on dim your lights blind oncoming drivers.
All I ask is that drivers be attentive to what your actions do to others. You may contribute to unsafe driving even though you are not aware. Take a moment and think about how your driving habits impact the safety of others. You can check to see just how your lights and fog lights need to be set to alleviate unsafe conditions and you can simply adjust or have it professionally done by any experienced mechanic. Take care of fellow drivers, the injury you prevent may be your own!
Tom Hines
Owensboro
