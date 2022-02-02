How about some civil discourse?
Steve Logsdon and David Fleischmann responded to my Jan. 6 letter about the Washington, D.C. rioting.
Mr. Logsdon stated I was “a right-wing Trump apologist.” Nowhere in my letter did I apologize for Trump or use his name.
He also states “something is wrong when a supposedly patriotic military retiree so shamelessly downplays the most violent assault on our capital since British troops attacked it in 1814.” During the Jan. 6, 2021, riot, five people were reported dead. One unarmed lady was killed by the police. One died of an overdose and three by natural causes. Do you have no problem with 25 people killed in 2020 looting, rioting, burning and chaos by Antifa and BLM groups?
News media stated that was a mostly peaceful protest, but the Capitol riot was an attack on democracy.
Mr. Fleishmann’s statement to compare the erected fence to protect the Capitol to the southern border wall is hilarious. From 2021 to date, we have over 2 million illegals crossing the open border. We have over 88,000 American deaths from fentanyl and other drugs crossing that open border. Those numbers and deaths are not hilarious.
Everyone has a right to their opinion. You don’t know me or my character. You have no right to create views and statements I did not make in my letter. Please note this letter did not attack your character or create views and false statements and attribute them to you. Try a little civil discourse?
James E. Goodall
Utica
Failures keep adding up for President Biden
Let one conservative write to Readers Write and liberals jump on him like a flea on a dog’s back, so I know I am taking a chance also to be targeted.
In the space of a week, President Joe Biden was confronted by record inflation, COVID-19 testing shortages, school disruptions and the second big slap-down of his domestic agenda in as many months by members of his own party — this time on voting rights.
Add to that, the Supreme Court’s rejection of a centerpiece of his coronavirus response, and Biden’s argument that his five decades in Washington uniquely positioned him to deliver on an immensely ambitious agenda is refutable. His handlers/party forgot to tell him this is 2022, not 2020.
Fuel prices will continue to go up. Shelves at the grocery are empty. It was hard to find a box of crackers last week. The border is a disaster with thousands coming across daily with COVID-19 and other diseases. There are drug and human traffickers and criminals that may want to harm this country.
I am a very conservative, pro-life Catholic who believes heartedly in the sanctity of life. It saddens me greatly that Biden and his party are so pro-abortion. He met with Pope Francis and said the Pope told him he was a very good Catholic, though we don’t know if this is true because the church teaches abortion is a mortal sin. The Pope refused to meet with Trump and his wife although Trump’s pro-life and his wife is a very devout Catholic.
God help us!
Martha L. Hall
Owensboro
