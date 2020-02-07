UL deserves same level of coverage as UK
I have been a subscriber of Messenger-Inquirer for many years and believe in supporting our local businesses. But I have to say, if it were not for my wife, I would cancel my subscription.
It may seem like a small thing, but your sports coverage of the University of Louisville is pathetic. The University of Kentucky is not the only major sports program in this state. You cover UK very well, but not University of Louisville. I have looked at the sports page many times to find UK on Page 1 and UofL on Page 4 or 5 or nothing more than a byline. Pathetic. Stop the bias!
Nick Lindsey
Owensboro
Don’t compare eating meat to the Holocaust
This is in response to the letter by Ogden Moore in Reader’s Write on Saturday, Jan. 25, in which he compares eating meat, including animals in our diet, to the Holocaust — the attempted extermination of the Jewish people and other “undesirables.”
As stated in The Washington Post, “the Holocaust has endured more than enough abusive and absurd comparisons,” yet I believe Mr. Moore has the temerity to compare the killing and eating of beef and chicken to the Holocaust — the organized murder of 12 million men, women and children.
I think Mr. Moore misinterpreted and misrepresented the quote by Jewish Nobel Laureate, Isaac Bashevis Singer, to make it sound as though it is reasonable to compare the killing of animals for food to the extermination of the Jewish people. To quote another Jewish Laureate and Auschwitz survivor, Elie Wiesel, who died in 2016 and said categorically, “I don’t compare anything to the Holocaust.”
I personally do not mind the comparison of the Holocaust to other genocides in the world. If this comparison can serve the purpose of helping our society realize the goal of “never again” — then that comparison is OK with me.
Moore’s subtle, but incorrect, suggestion is that people who eat meat do so with the intent to eliminate the animal species. If Mr. Moore is so concerned with the extinction of any animals, he should encourage us to include them in our diet since any animals we raise for food (cattle, chickens, etc.) are never going to be allowed to go extinct.
Stanley Bittman
Owensboro
