Pastor should be ashamed for supporting lies about election
Donald Trump’s own attorney general said there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.
Christopher Krebs, the Homeland Security election official — Trump’s own administration — said it was the most secure election in U.S. history.
Of 62 lawsuits filed challenging the election, 61 failed because of lack of standing or lack of evidence, those decisions coming from judges across the spectrum, including Trump-appointed ones, up to and including the Supreme Court, where three Trump appointees sit.
Yet, Brian Gibson, the Owensboro pastor, has seen “boatloads of evidence” that the election was, as he called it, “a sham.” Gee, you’d think maybe some of that evidence would have showed up in some of those 60-plus lawsuits by now. The cognitive dissonance — or pure stupidity — astounds me.
Trump told us even before the election what he was going to do, i.e., say it was rigged. And then baselessly and fraudulently made that claim up last week when he encouraged his supporters to go to the Capitol with the intent of overthrowing a free and fair democratic election.
Regardless of how Gibson wants to parse his participation now, at the end of the day, he supported a dangerous and un-American lie, one that resulted in tragedy. Five people are dead, including a police officer beaten to death with a fire extinguisher. Gibson, by perpetuating the president’s dangerous lie, has blood on his hands, and although I suspect he won’t be, should be ashamed of himself.
Greg Robertson
New York (Formerly of Elba in McLean County)
Those who gave credence to Trump lies should be held accountable
I’m not a lawyer, but I’ve always heard that the First Amendment does not give a person the right to yell fire in a crowded theater. Why then does Fox News and other right wing news organizations think it’s OK to spout lies about the integrity of the last election?
I don’t know if Trump supporters are really gullible enough to believe the constant stream of lies that Trump is telling, and I do not really care. What I do care about is the fact that these lies have now gotten people killed, the same way that yelling fire in a crowded theater could.
People need to be held accountable, not only the Trump supporters who desecrated our Capitol, but also the commander-in-chief and the news organizations that gave credence to his lies.
I would like to try and make one last point to the Trump enablers out there. I do not know if they really do believe the outright lies that Trump has told about the election or if they just hate democracy because it doesn’t always let them have their way. Whatever their motivation, they may want to think about whether or not the fifth commandment covers people who enable the killers.
Also, they may want to worry about whether or not God agrees with one of the basics of the laws of man and that basic is “ignorance is not an excuse.”
Mike King
Owensboro
Thankful for many writers at Messenger-Inquirer
I would like to thank you for the following contributors.
Dave McBride gently takes me down memory lane.
Justin Whittinghill is fascinating with Japan. Even living there for two and a half years, I keep learning.
Greta McDonough is refreshing and interesting.
Lora Wimsatt has been part of my “family” for decades — I cannot believe they do not invite me for the holidays.
Keith Lawrence has several good columns, but sometimes he is a little too liberal for me. I read him anyways.
And I really enjoy Master Sgt. (R) James Goodall’s letters to the editor — smart man.
Thank you all!
Colleen Edmiston
Owensboro
