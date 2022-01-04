Owensboro needs a real mall
Imagine soft music playing in the background and a warm voice singing “I’m dreaming of a ….” I bet you thought I was going to say, “White Christmas,” but I’m not.
I’m dreaming of a mall. You know it. M.A.L.L. That’s where you drive to and park your car one time. Then you shop with a variety of vendors all under one roof. You can find everything from pajamas to pizza and hats to home goods. And while you’re shopping you see friends and acquaintances. They are shopping, too. Sometimes the mall is used to host community events, such as Senior Day Out, when local businesses and providers promote services for senior adults.
In December, the mall is bustling with activity, and down one wing, we can hear school children or church groups singing Christmas carols. Simply put, the mall is a place for the community to connect.
I realize my dream mall may never happen, but I am flexible. Perhaps there is a place for a reimagined mall. This new mall could include professional offices, small businesses, a daycare center, local eateries and specialty shops. We are only limited by our imagination and resolve to make this happen.
I’ve noticed that when acreage is developed in Daviess County someone usually gets a tax break. Perhaps something like that is needed here. Or maybe we need an investor. Someone with a vision that goes beyond dollars and cents. I don’t want to lose the mall. Invest in our community. Invest in the mall.
Alice Tooley
Owensboro
Congress should worry about protecting border, not the Capitol
In major cities during 2020, we had looting, rioting, burning and chaos by Antifa/BLM groups. We had well over 25 people killed during this period of chaos. Most of those arrested were back on the street the next day to return to rioting.
During the Jan. 6, 2021, one-day protest in Washington D.C., where over 600 have been charged with rioting by the FBI and DOJ, some have been sent to jail. Also, the next day, Jan. 7, 2021, Congress called up 20,000 National Guard members to protect the capital. They put up a large fence around the Capitol. In the long run, the fence and National Guard were not needed. Just goes to show us that they will protect their hide but not us common folks.
Don’t hear anything about the rioting, looting and burning Antifa/BLM groups being charged with a crime or in jail? They will put up a fence around the Capitol to protect themselves, but they won’t complete the already paid for southern border wall to protect us. They don’t seem to have a clue as to why respect for them has gone down the toilet. Just can’t fix stupid, but you can vote them out of office.
James Goodall
Utica
