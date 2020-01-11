Fairness laws ask Christians to deny truth of the Bible
Several letters lately have promoted the "fairness ordinance." Some have labeled Christians as hateful and questioned why Christians have interest in this issue.
Bible believers have a vested interest in this topic because anywhere sexual choice has been given a minority status, churches and Christians have been pressured to modify their message. In Mark 10:6-9, Jesus limits gender to men and women and defines marriage as between a man and a woman. This is repeated in other parts of the Bible. Sexual sin is defined in both the Old and New Testament as any sexual activity outside of the marriage of one man and one woman. Bible believers will not deny the truth of the Bible and "fairness" laws pressure them to compromise.
"Fairness:" laws are a first step of the homosexual movement to silence those who oppose their behavior. Washington florist Baronelle Stutzman and Colorado baker Jack Phillips faced excessive litigation for refusing to serve homosexual "weddings." Former Houston mayor Annise Parker ordered at least five pastors to present her office copies of their sermons for examination. In Lexington, Blaine Adamson, a graphic T-shirt maker, refused to make a shirt for a "gay pride" parade and was sued.
The sexual revolution of the 60s attempted to change moral beliefs and discredit Biblical truth and genetics. Faith in the Bible stands against this "new morality." The First Amendment protects Christian speech, faith and conscience. No law or ordinance can infringe on this.
Mike Reeves
Owensboro
Beekeepers help replenish honey bee population
Have you ever considered becoming a beekeeper? Honey bees are not on the endangered species list, yet, mostly due to the help they receive from dedicated beekeepers, but we are barely maintaining the status quo.
Estimates based on recent surveys indicate that nearly 40% of honey bee colonies die each year due to factors including, but not limited to, pesticides, pests and diseases. The attrition rate for feral (in the wild) bees may be much higher. Beekeepers help to replenish the honey bee population yearly by capturing swarms, dividing existing colonies, and purchasing starter colonies from other beekeepers.
Honey bees need our help, and more beekeepers are needed. If you live in the greater Owensboro area and would like to be a beekeeper, a better beekeeper, or would like to share your beekeeping experience and skill with others, I invite you to attend a meeting of the Green Valley Beekeepers Association, and whether or not you choose to become a beekeeper, you will learn how you can help sustain the honey bee population. Without these pollinators, one third of our food varieties would quickly disappear from the Earth.
The Green Valley Beekeepers Association, a 501(c)(3) tax exempt charitable corporation, meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month at the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service on the campus of Owensboro Community & Technical College, 4800A New Hartford Road. Everyone with an interest in beekeeping is welcome.
Jim Mason
Owensboro
We don't need another war
During this darkest night, we must look for the light in one another’s heart. We look for an ember of light that will draw us forth to stand together against all the darkness around us. As a nation, we are faced with lies and bullying, with half-truths and no truth. The cheerleaders of war are standing at the ready, talking, talking, yelling and screaming for war again. Once again, we look for the light of hope and the source of our strength in the hearts of those who refuse to bow down to the god of war, refuse to bow down to fear of the other.
We are called at this time to stand together, united in heart and soul, arm in arm, joining our voices to speak out against the hate, fear and distrust that spews from the mouths of the empire. We the people, we gather together to gain strength and to enliven the embers of hope and blow into a raging fire the dreams of our nation. The dreams that our ancestors carried with them when they came as immigrants to this land. The dreams of those bonded in slavery that one day they would be free. The dreams of indigenous peoples as they listened to the voices in the wilderness, that called them to be one with the universe around them.
Now is the time to move into the streets, to cry with one voice, NO MORE WAR! No more killing in my name.
Mary Danhauer
Owensboro
