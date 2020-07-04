Confederate statue is a sign of systemic racism
I was dismayed and disturbed by the recent comments of Susan McCorbie (July 2, Messenger-Inquirer), who said the NAACP should have no voice or role in the relocation of the Confederate statue from the courthouse grounds.
She denied that monuments like this hold racist overtones, when these same statues break the hearts of African Americans because they honor those who took arms against their own country to protect “states’ rights” to own slaves.
She refers to the Civil War as an invasion by the federal government instead of an insurrection by Southern states. These monuments were erected during Jim Crow (1877-1964) as an effort to put African Americans in their place and reaffirm white supremacy.
Systemic racism is prejudice with power, and the Fiscal Court has the power to relocate the statues. This would not be denying history, but correcting revisionist history that traitors are heroes and deserve monuments in full view of the people whose ancestors suffered under the yoke of slavery that was defended by what they represent.
Most of us believe we are free of prejudice, but we need to examine our hearts every day to see if what we think or say, including defending these monuments, impacts, reinforces or supports the continuation of systemic racism.
Marilyn Van Winkle
Owensboro
Library supporting BLM is disturbing
“County library stands with Black Lives Matter.” This was the headline in the Tuesday, June 16 Region section of the Messenger-Inquirer.
Two BLM protests come to mind that I saw on TV. In December 2014 in New York, BLM protestors chanted, “What do you want? Dead Cops. When do you want it? Now.”
In August 2015 in St. Paul, Minnesota, BLM protestors were chanting, “Pigs in a blanket, fry’em like bacon.” Recently, they are calling for defunding and/or abolishing police departments.
As a retired police and Owensboro/Daviess County taxpayer, I found this headline somewhat disturbing.
Joe Green
Owensboro
