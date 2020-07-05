If Mississippi can do it, why can't we?
On June 30, Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves signed into law a bipartisan bill that requires Mississippi’s state flag, a portion of which is the Confederate flag pattern, to be removed within 15 days. The bill made it to his desk after getting 80% of House votes and 73% of the Senate’s. Both chambers are Republican-controlled. For every Democrat, there are 1.6 Republicans in the House and 2.2 in the Senate.
That same day, I watched Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly present a resolution to the Fiscal Court — one that would have returned the courthouse’s Confederate statue back to the Daughters of the Confederacy, thus removing it from government-owned property. Aside from Mattingly, all members of the Fiscal Court voted to postpone making a decision.
Commissioner George Wathen stated, "I think there's a lot of people out there in the county that would like to have the opportunity to talk about this ... they don't feel like they've been given the opportunity." His opinion that further discussion is warranted stands in stark contrast to his stance during the discussions involving the now-defeated Fairness Ordinance.
To postpone the vote is to delay the inevitable. If Mississippi, a state with a history of violent racism and a more legitimate claim to the Confederacy having cultural significance, is willing to erase the "stars and bars" from their flag, why can’t we vote to remove a statue?
The statue was erected 35 years after the Confederacy lost — its presence was meant to intimidate rather than to honor.
Clint Montgomery
Owensboro
Weather should have been considered in stadium planning
A short note on the lovely Apollo High School multi-million dollar stadium from a 1974 Apollo graduate.
With all the engineering and thought by all those planners for such a high-dollar project, how many combined brain cells does it take to consider that with an outdoor stadium weather just might play some role in the need of an essential missing part -- there is no roofing or canopy of any sort over the home and visitor bleachers.
I guess there just weren't enough brain cells at any of those meetings to consider sun, rain and possibly snow.
Jonathan Van Winkle
Owensboro
