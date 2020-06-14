Getting rid of Gabe’s Tower is a mistake
I’m originally from Lexington and spent many summers with relatives in Owensboro. My mother was born there. I was in your town on May 30 and saw the sad skeleton of Gabe’s Tower.
My question is: If the City of Owensboro can set aside $600,000 for the demolition of this iconic landmark, why not combine those funds with private donations and save the building?
When I drive into Owensboro, I usually look for Gabe’s Tower and orient myself. It has been a welcome sight, even in disrepair, for years. It is unique to the city! I will still come to Owensboro at least once a year for Old Hickory Bar-B-Q, but I won’t be staying in town to do or visit anything else. There’s nothing to see anymore.
“Progress” just makes you look like every other “progressive” town in America — boring. What’s replacing the tower? Yet another strip mall?
To Owensboro city leaders, this was a wrong decision.
Rhonda Barker
Frankfort
Mail-in ballots aren’t necessary
State Rep. Jason Nemes, from the Louisville area, filed a class action lawsuit recently against Gov. Andy Beshear and other officials over the use of only one polling place in some Kentucky counties in the June primary election.
The lawsuit states the governor’s plan “unconstitutionally suppresses voters and votes” in the most populous counties of Jefferson, Fayette and others. I agree with Rep. Nemes, and I reject the idea that the mail ballot is necessary this year because of the coronavirus.
This “voting compromise” of the governor is nothing more than governmental overreach and an effort to change the secure and constitutional way that voting is done in Kentucky. Therefore, I will not be voting by mail. I will be standing in line at the one polling site in Daviess County for as long as it takes to cast my vote. I urge you to join me.
Alice Tooley
Owensboro
SNAP benefits should be increased
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is one of the best tools our nation has to combat the coronavirus crisis.
Prior to this pandemic, over 660,000 Kentuckians already struggled with hunger. With jobs and wages lost, this number continues to rise and families are shouldering much of the burden. In fact, since the pandemic began, nearly 850,000 Kentuckians have applied for unemployment benefits.
SNAP is good at feeding people while also feeding Kentucky’s economy. The benefit is placed on an electronic card for families to buy food at grocery stores and farmers markets. When this money is spent, it leads to more jobs, wages and local economic activity in the community. The best part? This happens almost immediately.
The vast majority of families spend their benefits before the month ends because SNAP only supplements food budgets. I urge Congress to increase SNAP benefits for families across the nation so we can help those in greatest need and give the country the economic stimulus it needs to weather this crisis.
Kate McDonald
Kentucky Kids Eat Coordinator
No Kid Hungry Kentucky Campaign, Feeding Kentucky
