Please vote for pro-life candidates
You do not have to be a Christian to be pro-life, but you have to be pro-life to be a Christian. The slaughter of innocent unborn babies is not Christian behavior.
Kentucky Right to Life Association Political Action Committee endorses pro-life candidates for public office. They send questionnaires to candidates and evaluate their responses. They examine the official voting records of incumbents.
They have endorsed Donald Trump for a second term as president of the United States of America and Mitch McConnell for another term as a U.S. senator.
President Trump is the first president to actually appear and speak in person at the March for Life event, which has been held on the National Mall near the White House every January for about 50 years. This event commemorates the infamous Roe v. Wade decision, which has legalized the slaughter of more than 50 million innocent babies.
Dr. Carol Tobias serves as president of National Right to Life. She said, “No U.S. senator has done more for unborn babies than Mitch McConnell.” Please join me in voting pro-life. Please vote for Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell.
Terry H. Miller
Hartford
States need help, but not how Guthrie suggests
I read the article about Congressman Brett Guthrie in the June 19 Messenger-Inquirer discussing police reform and came away with a couple of observations. On the police reform part, it was what I expected: Half-hearted measures that don’t seem to have any enforcement power. Nothing new there.
But than he mentioned additional federal response to states hurt financially by the COVID-19 pandemic. That is good news. States, including Kentucky, need financial help.
Then he said that every penny spent will have to be paid back by our children and grandchildren. That is the part that has surprised me. Whenever the federal government spends money beyond their budget, nothing is said about having to pay it back. No mention of reducing our national deficit was talked about when Congressman Guthrie was helping to pass the last tax reduction act, which benefitted the very upper class and large corporations and is driving up the deficit still.
So all I can get from this is that Congress works more for their well-heeled donors instead of helping their home state. Glad to know how things really work.
David Fleischmann
Owensboro
