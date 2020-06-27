Learn from monuments; don't tear them down
From the beginning of this country's settlement there has been racial injustice. Ask a Native American about racism. Ask a person of Jewish descent, or Chinese-Americans, Japanese-Americans and persons of Irish, Italian or German descent about racism.
At different periods in our history, all of these groups suffered persecution and sometimes internment. Slavery as an institution was a great evil, and its end was welcomed, but change did not come for years after.
The death of George Floyd is a great tragedy and one that is often played out in America. It is past time for police departments to change some policies, especially in the area of race relations. But we must have policing in order to keep order, to see that laws are obeyed, else we descend into anarchy, and eventually military takeover.
The Confederate monument in Owensboro was erected in 1900 with money collected from the John C. Breckinridge Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy. The purpose was to honor their ancestors who fought in the War Between the States.
For those of us who know our family history, the reason our ancestors joined the Confederacy was not the issue of slavery, as the majority owned no slaves. It was about states' rights.
Hatred and it's twin brother racism are learned behaviors taught in each generation, even today. Education and understanding the value of every person is a first step. But if you tear down Confederate monuments, you must also tear down Mt. Vernon and Monticello, as many of the Founding Fathers had slaves. You must also give back land that was stolen from the Native Americans.
The monuments speak and there are lessons to be learned from them.
Cynthia Evans
Lewisport
Trump, McConnell are a danger to our country
Terry Miller wrote to falsely claim Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell are “pro-life."
Nothing could be further from the truth. Neither one of these draft dodgers oppose capital punishment or war. As a matter of fact, Trump has been on both sides of the “pro-life” issue.
Neither of these incompetent excuses for humanity have a solid philosophical foundation or belief system. The only thing either of these gross miscreants believes in is the accumulation of money and the power it brings. The only belief system that comes close to their behavior is objectivism, a so-called philosophy developed by Ayn Rand, a Russian atheist and second-rate screenwriter. A good examination of her beliefs can be found on YouTube in an interview by Johnny Carson. She is also Rand Paul's namesake.
One other fact that is ignored by the “pro-lifers” is the absence of any mention of abortion, either for or against, in the Christian Bible. It's a false claim repeated in an attempt to validate their position. Calling it murder is an extreme stretch, as a person needs to be born before one can be murdered. One reality is that a miscarriage is nature's way of eliminating a deformed fetus, one that has next to zero chance of survival, AKA a natural abortion.
Bottom line, no patriotic American can support either of these two miscreants. They do not support our country and, in fact, place it in extreme danger. The nickname "Moscow Mitch" is quite appropriate.
Stan Lightner
Owensboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.