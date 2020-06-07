Owensboro police setting a good example
This is a very scary and trying time for all Americans, especially for women and men of color who face the possible fear of being the next George Floyd or Breonna Taylor. Many are hurt and devastated about the prospects of our future as the “United” States of America.
In a world full of chaos and hopelessness in leadership, I want to especially thank OPD Chief Art Ealum and the entire OPD for escorting and protecting those who are protesting their First Amendment rights. It is this kind of leadership in both power and law enforcement that sets the example of what protecting and defending looks like.
On Saturday, May 30, I saw Chief Ealum stand among protesters and answer questions, listening to those who are hurt and scared, and simply being a presence that our right to peacefully protest is lawful and encouraged.
There has been, thankfully, no physical damage to property, nor was anyone hurt during these peaceful protests. Only minor inconveniences, such as closing the bridge or traffic stops for a few minutes, were done to speak into the major epidemic of systemic racism that intoxicates this country. The success of these protests cannot be thought of without the leadership and protection of Chief Art Ealum and the Owensboro Police Department.
At a time where law enforcement is not trusted as well as it should be, they continue to show myself, as well as others in this town, what goodness and justice looks like. Black Lives Matter. Always.
The Rev. David Madewell
Owensboro
Widespread changes are needed
The wounds of racism, xenophobia, white supremacy, patriarchy and poverty run deep in our country. Since our founding, we have allowed these wounds to fester, and now sepsis has affected all levels of our society and politics.
Listen to the wounds of this nation and apply the strong antibiotic of truth to those wounds. This democracy requires social surgery to cut off the rotting flesh of individualism, narcissism and exceptionalism.
The Rev. William Barber, co-chairman of The Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival, notes that simple Band-Aids will not fix the wounds which are killing our people. What this crisis — not only the current pandemic but also the rage and anger rising because of the militarization of our police state — calls for is a revolution.
We must totally revamp policies, the economy and put all our focus on the poor black and brown people, as well as poor white people, who carry the burdens of providing essential services for our nation. The questions before us are: How many more must die before we take a stand? What more will have to happen to make us rise up? When will we say “ENOUGH?” What are you going to do to bring healing to our democracy?
“Someone’s hurting my people and it’s gone on far too long and we won’t be silent anymore.” We are not free until all are free!
Mary Danhauer
Owensboro
Protests in Owensboro were inspiring
I haven’t always been brave enough to speak up for people being treated unfairly, so I was thankful for those who were protesting in Owensboro recently to be sure we start to work on injustices here, especially against people of color.
I was also thankful for the police response, as viewed from social media posts, which was measured and reflected valuable training. Police officers accepted the anger and frustration of the protesters without escalating it and listened to the needs, while also protecting everyone involved.
I know we have things to work on here, but I feel hopeful.
Molly Thompson
Owensboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.