US should follow lead of New Zealand on gun control
A simple correction to the Washington Post opinion column by Mr. Gary Abernathy; he was extremely selective on his data reference on where our country is positioned in gun homicides.
The top six countries for gun-related homicides (age-adjusted) are in Central and South America and are drug cartel-related. Opens your eyes as to why people are desperate to leave. But they are coming to the country rated No. 1 in the world for gun-related deaths based on population. Us!
As an example, France was rated eighth for gun-related deaths among developed deaths and we are 13 times higher. He should have read the JAMA (Journal of Medical Association) dated Feb. 2022, “The US, with the highest firearms per capita in the world, suffers disproportionately compared with other high-income countries. Results are consistent with the hypothesis that our firearms are killing us rather than protecting us.”
After all the political jaw-jacking, apologies and omnipresent prayers, perhaps we should look at what our ally New Zealand did. They experienced a single white supremacist using, guess what, an AR-15 and a shotgun to go between two churches killing 51 and wounding 40 before he was caught as he approached another church. The country did not hesitate. They banned all semi-automatic firearms of the style used in the killings. Bought them back.
Maybe if we cannot lead on how to address this issue we should follow. God gave us brains, and I assume expects us to use them.
William Marnhout
Owensboro
I’m ashamed that our community leaders removed Confederate statute
Owensboro made a very big mistake in removing the Confederate statue from our courthouse lawn.
The statue meant no harm at all. It was facing south, which meant to not continue fighting, but to seek peace. The gun that the statue held was indeed pointed down. If you thought it was aimed at anything, don’t worry, because even a county official I spoke to about it mistakenly thought it was in the battle position. The gun pointed down was a gesture of a time of unity, but I guess people either misunderstood the statue’s purpose or just didn’t care.
It’s a sad day. It really is. I’m ashamed to be a part of a community that is being terrorized by the woke culture that, in my opinion, hates the United States of America.
Our land needs healing; woke is the disease, not the cure.
Daniel Reese
Owensboro
