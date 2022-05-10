Chris Castlen has the background, determination to be strong county commissioner
Being a native of Stanley and a teacher in the Daviess County Public Schools for over 30 years, I feel confident in supporting Chris Castlen for Daviess County commissioner.
Chris was raised in a rural area and knows the meaning of hard work and dedication. He learned his work ethic from his loving parents, who taught him to be honest and respectful. Chris is a family man, who is devoted to his wife, Stacy, three wonderful daughters and his mom, a retired school teacher, who moved next door after his dad passed away.
An Owensboro Catholic graduate, Chris worked his way through WKU by growing tobacco and serving in the U.S. Marine Reserves for six years. He later got his master’s in public administration. While serving in the Owensboro police department for over 20 years, he was chosen for the prestigious FBI Academy. Now working in human resources at Owensboro Health, Chris also works with other agencies to solve problems and accomplish goals.
Chris Castlen knows the residents of Owensboro-Daviess County, creating in him a determination to serve his community well. He will work very hard to put the community in the market to attract budding new businesses and give opportunities for our young people to want to stay here to build their lives.
Chris Castlen is a strong candidate for a Daviess County commissioner and will work hard to help our community become not only a place to visit but a place people will want to live.
Sarah Strode Elliott
Stanley
It’s shameful that Confederate monument still stands
This city should be ashamed. Years of struggle and strife over civil rights, a bloody four-year war that tore families and this country apart, boycotts, marches and riots, yet we still let oppression and ignorance stand.
The bronze instrument is an embarrassment to the courthouse lawn. How can we rest knowing a statue erected by the United Daughters of the Confederacy (UDC) in 1900, primarily to intimidate African Americans, just brutishly lingers on the lawn of our courthouse?
Every time I go to pay my vehicle taxes or enjoy the riverfront, that traitor stands there, reminding me of the same dark message it was meant to all those years ago, “Blacks Beware.”
Why does this statue exist otherwise? Dixie swept through our city, raising a company in 1861, which disrupted river commerce. Then the rebels routinely raided the struggling citizens. And who could forget the burning of the courthouse? So why does Johnny Reb gloat in my city? What sense does it make to allow a memorial of destruction on the very grounds they pillaged?
Despite recent efforts, the progress has been slow to remove the eyesore, and that alone is shameful in and of itself. How can we stand for a blatant monument to racism? Forgive me for beating a dead horse while a broken record plays, but that rotten piece of filth needs to be ripped from its roots and melted down into paperweights.
Jonathan Freeman
Owensboro
Kentucky’s leaders should remember women are constituents, too
The Supreme Court is about to overturn Roe v. Wade. We must codify the right to abortion. I urge Rep. Brett Guthrie, Sen. Mitch McConnell and Sen. Rand Paul to do everything in their power to support and pass the Women’s Health Protection Act, H. R. 3755. Women are constituents!
Brittany Justice
Owensboro
McCarty’s leadership as county clerk helped produce smooth, successful election
Leslie McCarty, the current Daviess County clerk, has more than earned your vote for re-election. Through the turmoil and challenges of both COVID-19 and the causal effects on our ability to vote, McCarty has stood strong and firm.
Her leadership led us to have an extremely fluid and successful election last time. Now, with the upgrades she championed to our voting systems, our community has finally entered the 21st century in terms of safe and secure elections.
I have been an election officer for 14 years in Daviess County. I am proud of the direction Leslie has charted for our election department. I am certain that when you get ready to vote at one of the new voting machines, you will see first-hand how effective she can continue to be.
Please cast your Republican primary vote for Leslie McCarty for Daviess County clerk.
For more info: https://www.electmccarty.com/
Jack Hinton
Service to the Armed Forces representative
Kentucky American Red Cross
Owensboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.