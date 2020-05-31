Message behind ‘Black Lives Matter’ is important
Back when the Black Lives Matter movement began, I listened to someone who said that we should say “All Lives Matter” instead. It sounded great to me. At the time, I thought All Lives Matter was saying “Hey, everyone matters! Let’s throw our arms around all people of all races and love all!!”
I still believe the intent behind All Lives Matter was pure. However, what I did not realize was this: The original Black Lives Matter movement was created because the black race has been targeted, marginalized, pushed back, pushed out, dehumanized and so many more horrific things — the black race, not all races. That was why the movement and the message were necessary.
I also did not realize how changing the words from “black” to “all” came across to the black community, even though some dear friends tried to explain it to me. Saying “All Lives Matter” may have meant well, but it too marginalized, pushed back and pushed out. It suggested that black people did not need to stand up and stand out. I did not understand, so I spread the wrong message. I think about this mistake often.
Today, I need to admit it. I’m sure you understand why.
Carey Ann Atherton
Owensboro
A heartfelt thanks to radiologists
During these challenging times and in the midst of a global health crisis, who are our frontline heroes?
You might be surprised to learn that radiologic technologists play an important role in the diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19.
Chest X-rays and CT scans are critical diagnostic tools in identifying the pneumonia-like complications of coronavirus; interventional radiology is used to treat life-threatening clots in their lungs.
When patients are placed on ventilators for breathing assistance, radiologic technologists perform imaging procedures so appropriate placement can be verified and treatment can be delivered.
Each of these imaging procedures is performed by a professional known as a radiologic technologist. Radiation therapists are also essential workers on the frontlines in the fight against cancer. Their work with oncology patients is crucial, and it continues every day, even during a pandemic.
So let us give a big salute to the doctors, nurses and other hardworking health care professionals. But here is a special tip of the hat to the more than 6,000 registered and certified radiologic technologists making a difference for patients every day in the state of Kentucky.
To us, they are unsung heroes, and we offer our heartfelt thanks for everything they do.
Kristi Rulli
President, Kentucky Society of Radiologic Technologists
Does city commission candidate have conflict of interest?
Does anyone else not see a significant conflict of interest where Jay Velotta is seeking a new term as a city commissioner? The May 27th Messenger-Inquirer article states he works for or on behalf of a company that is constantly being given incentives and determinations by or involving the city commission, including planning and zoning.
This kind of tight connection makes people distrust politicians and the city/county government processes, including, but not limited to, zoning considerations and many other facets of government regulation and oversight.
This is the same thing where county commissioners a few years ago were selling or leasing office space to the state and profiting from their positions in elected offices. I guess fiduciary duty means nothing anymore if you can profit behind the scenes or under the table.
We still do not know if former mayors, city managers, commissioners and fiscal court members are investors in Gulfstream. Simply put: This kind of putrid, incestuous-like favoritism stinks to high heaven.
James Clark
Owensboro
Tell Congress to support the postal service
I am writing in response to Daniel Gilliam-Veach’s letter to editor. I was very happy to see someone write in support of the postal service.
I am a retired postal worker from Iowa living in Owensboro. I am proud of all that postal workers do every day to produce the best service in the country. Yes, times are bad now, and postal volume is down, but so are other things. The postal service still needs support from the government.
If we lose the postal service it would be a big disaster to this country. You would have nobody to deliver your mail six days a week, no matter the weather.
The government has billions of dollars that it gives away every year to foreign governments with no return. It has money for everything else, so why not provide money for the postal service to keep the best service in this country operating as it has for years?
The postal service does not receive any tax money from the government. We all need to write Congress to support the postal service.
Jim Lacey
Owensboro
