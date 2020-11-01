Fox News, talk-radio seek to turn us against each other
The country has been at an inflection point for some time now and proponents’ voices of one conversation remain clear — bridging differences is not an option. There are those who have trouble finding agreement on basic facts as a starting point for dialogue. It is our culture of contempt, along with the threat of political violence, that convinces some that there is no alternative to dialogue. Attempts to convince us that it's our patriotic duty to see the humanity in people that we disagree with are nonexistent. The question of where we turn was answered before. We turn on each other, not toward each other.
The voices assume that their perceptions are reality while disrespecting others. Their perceptions are held so tightly, there’s no courage to admit mistakes. They embrace distortion to exploit others who aren’t capable of challenging their own perceptions of reality. Instead of seeking validation from experts and those with credibility, only those with like-minded perceptions are sought.
Are we open to modifying our perceptions if the preponderance of evidence demands it? Rigidity of mind is far worse than being wrong. Defense of the indefensible might be a perception, but it is not reality. Such has been the case with the Fox News and talk-radio cultures. WOMI has a real problem. It may consider reviewing disclaimers of expressed opinions and conduct not necessarily being its own. Responsibility for inaccurate content is one thing. Aggravating contempt is another. Evidently there’s too much money in it. Tabloid society …tabloid radio station.
Robin Roberts
Owensboro
Don’t fall for Trump’s preelection promises
The Black people of the United States can rest at ease. Our racist president who promised a wall, is now, just before the election, promising to create half a million new Black businesses. I don’t believe that many of you will be fooled by this president who cannot tell the truth.
I hope that the Latinos in Florida are not taken in by his promises and vote for this man who will not tell the truth. God love us and help us in this election.
Joe Newton
Owensboro
Is this really the type of ‘hope’ we want?
I’m urging everyone to cast their vote for Joe Biden. But rather than list Trump’s failures, please examine Trump’s negative effects to our political system.
Simply by becoming president, Trump gave “hope” to every white male born with a multi-million dollar trust fund, “hope” that after a history of bankrupting his companies several times, that after years of being pro-choice and donating thousands to pro-choice candidates, after never disclosing his tax returns and even after misleading our nation and undermining a sitting president with promoting racist “birther” conspiracies.
Donald Trump has provided “hope” for the wealthy that feared they could never win the Republican presidential nomination with a record like his. Trump shattered that COVID-19 plexiglass ceiling and rose to the top, proving that someone with the Republican nomination and help from a Russian misinformation campaign, can become president of our United States.
David S. Marksberry
Owensboro
Moss will be a leader with compassion, high character
It is my privilege to endorse Bill Moss for city commissioner. Bill and I grew up in the same neighborhood and attended church together, so I know full well he is a person of compassion and high character.
Now retired, Bill has an extensive background in finance and the banking business and understands fiscal responsibility should be the mission statement of any competently-managed government.
If you vote for Bill Moss, you can expect the following:
• Bill will encourage economic development in Owensboro’s south and west sectors.
• He will promote more activities and venues for our youth to include day camps and summer job programs.
• He will seek a package of reduced city service fees for our military veterans to include city transit, trash collection and to allow the use of a credit card to pay for city services.
• He will promote additional support for the homeless and elderly during the pandemic.
• He endorses the use of body cameras for the Owensboro Police Department.
I ask you to support Bill Moss, candidate for the Owensboro City Commission.
Please remember your vote really does count.
Belinda Haliburton
Owensboro
Be pro-life, wear a mask
It’s simple! If you are truly pro-life, you will help save lives by wearing a mask!
Stanley Bittman
Owensboro
Miller has experience, compassion and work ethic
District Court in Daviess County can be called “The People’s Court.” If the average citizen ends up in court, chances are District Court is where the case will be heard.
A judge must be fair, compassionate and, I believe, have an exceptional work ethic. Judge Misty Miller is such a person. Judge Miller has proven she possesses the characteristics necessary to be an excellent District Court judge. She also has the experience, as prior to becoming judge, Miller served in District Court as assistant county attorney for 14 years. She also served as staff attorney for the Kentucky Court of Appeals.
I have also known Misty Miller personally since childhood. We grew up together here in Owensboro and she has been a great friend. I have always known her to be smart, thoughtful and determined. She has also brought these traits to the judicial bench.
These are the reasons why I believe Misty Miller is the best choice to remain District Court judge. Join me in voting for Judge Misty Miller on Nov. 3.
Karen Pannell
Owensboro
Don’t blame Trump for the virus
Are you as tired of listening to the lies of this election as I am? The one that sticks in my mind the most is that one person is responsible for over 200,000 virus deaths. Did the president travel to China and bring back the virus? Stop the medical profession from treating those with the disease or pursuing a vaccine? Prevent the state governors from having various mandates to control getting or spreading the virus?
A recent writer in Readers Write, aloner with Joe Biden, both claim that President Trump caused the COVID-19 deaths. That is plain hogwash. Any stench from those bodies do not compare with the stench from 61 million aborted fetuses performed over the years.
Also, people are just frustrated with this disease after eight months of different controls to prevent getting or passing on this virus. Wearing masks and distancing are fine if followed to the letter, but gathering in groups and wanting more freedom without those guidelines will spread the disease. You can hardly prevent this from happening since the end is not in sight.
Josh Kutsor
Owensboro
If you believe in public education, vote for Jim Glenn
If you are a teacher, public employee or one who values your ability to earn an honest day’s pay for your hard work, you need to vote for Jim Glenn for state representative.
We all witnessed how the last governor and the Republican majority in the statehouse attempted to strip teachers and public employees of well-deserved retirement benefits and managed to do great damage to education funding support.
DJ Johnson supported that governor’s efforts and is no friend of public education or our hardworking public employees.
On the other hand, Jim Glenn will always vote to support public and higher education. As well, he will work to make sure employees of all businesses and industries have their rights preserved and protected.
I encourage all citizens to vote for Jim Glenn for state representative on Nov. 3!
Larry Miller
Owensboro
It’s clear we’ll never get the truth from Trump’s White House
“Don’t panic!” That’s what our leader says. So in his infinite wisdom, he appoints two people who know zero about the CDC. I am sure they will not let us panic.
Just like in February, when the administration knew how serious COVID-19 was, Trump kept it a secret. Now these two are to watch the head of the CDC and tell Trump that he’s going to tell U.S. the truth.
Wake up, folks. We need to know how to keep our loved ones safe. By now, everyone knows the truth won’t come from the White House.
Bill Blandford
Owensboro
Prunty shares our values and stands up for what’s right
This election season, as we are slammed with phone calls, TV ads and more telling us what to think and who to vote for, it can be hard to tell who is telling the truth and who isn’t. With all the noise of the 2020 political season, voters need to work hard to find the candidates that represent their values in our legislature.
In Hopkins and Muhlenberg counties, we don’t have to look far to find a clear leader who shares our values and stands up for what’s right. State Rep. Melinda Gibbons Prunty is a mother, grandmother, retired physical therapist and retired director of youth ministry. She is active in her church, leads volunteers in helping those in need and knows the pulse of our communities.
She carries our values with her to Frankfort to fight for what is right. Since taking office, she has fought to increase funding for our schools, and now it’s at an all-time high. Rep. Prunty is also committed to protecting our Constitutional rights, like religious liberty and the Second Amendment. When it comes to the sanctity of life, you’ll find no stronger advocate for the unborn than Rep. Prunty.
With all that is going on in our state and country, it is more important than ever to make the right choice on Election Day. The choice is clear. If you believe in the values and principles that make our state and country safe, prosperous and free, then vote to re-elect our common sense conservative leader, State Rep. Melinda Gibbons Prunty.
Nola Jones
Greenville
