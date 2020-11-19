Don’t overlook those on fixed incomes
Attention, recipients on a fixed income, let’s not get left behind again! I am not at all against raising minimum wage. I am 100% for wage increases. Why the wage is where it is now is because the Democrats, without the help of any Republican votes, got it there. Florida has already enacted a $15 minimum wage increase starting in 2021. The president can order a $15 wage increase, but only for federal workers. What will happen to those of us on fixed incomes? Will we be able to pay for the increases in products and services? Don’t think so!
All I’m saying is no one is asking questions as to how do those of us get included so as to be able to afford those expected price increases? (I do believe President-elect Biden will eventually do it). Again, I am all for everybody getting as much as possible. All I’m saying is that we all remind the politicians that we are watching and demand we be included!
Philip Moorman
Owensboro
Election Day brings out heroes of all kinds
The 2020 presidential election will probably go down as one off the most monumental elections in American history. I worked as a poll worker at the Sportscenter on Election Day, Nov. 3. I wanted to be there, to help out. I figured that maybe Daviess County could use more poll workers because of the coronavirus. Some voters thanked us. Some poll workers thanked the voters. I saw firefighters, law enforcement and EMT there that day. Heroes by profession, by commitment. But that’s not the only heroes I saw that day.
I was talking to one of the poll workers that afternoon. She said that she’s been exhausted since 8 a.m. (We got there at 5 a.m.) She had worked at the early election site at Burke’s the day before. She said that she was a cancer survivor and cancer advocate. She said that her adult daughter had died earlier this year, but that she and her husband still had their son. This woman is the living image of courage, grace and dignity. She did not have to be there, but she was. It’s people like her that make this country great and give us all a little hope.
Cesar Chavez still inspires with his words, “The end of all knowledge should be service to others.”
Robert Kennedy still moves us with his words, “The purpose of life is to contribute in some way to make things better.”
Bert Barker
Owensboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.