Castlen out of line on Beshear criticism
I believe Gov. Andy Beshear is doing what he was elected to do, govern. He is taking measures to safeguard the health of his constituency. Sen. Matt Castlen is completely out of line. Castlen is trying to score political points at the expense of our health. He knows the courts have already determined that Beshear's actions are legal. Why bring it up again?
I'm 73 years old with heart issues. I take this business personally. If I get COVID-19, it could kill me. For the sake of our health, I encourage Kentuckians to vote Castlen and his ilk out of office and to support Beshear for having the courage to do the right thing.
Mike Fagan
Owensboro
Looking forward to Kentucky's future
A new year is around the corner, and hopefully COVID-19 will be a thing of the past. So let's look forward to Kentucky's future. Let's look at how much we lose every year to casinos.
We lose millions of dollars per year because Kentucky doesn't have any casinos. It's time for a change. We need to legalize gambling in Kentucky. Millions of dollars will pour back into our state.
Now, for a hot topic: marijuana. Yes, we need medical marijuana. Not only for people that need it but the jobs it would bring to the state. So as a Kentuckian, we need to tell daddy Andy to do something positive for Kentucky for a change.
Clay Basham
Maceo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.