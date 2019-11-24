Focus on abortion, not climate change
The joint letter of the various women religious groups, under the LCWR umbrella, was hardly surprising when one considers their wildly liberal views on a myriad of cultural issues. However, what I found most laughable was their assertion that “climate change is a grave issue that threatens our commitment to protect human life.”
I don’t ever recall hearing the LCWR make any pronouncement on the evils of abortion? They decry the harm done to the planet and turn a blind eye to the slaughter of innocence taking place across the globe. They might gleefully “hug a tree” while ignoring the damning video, released by David Deleiden, that exposed a Planned Parenthood worker sipping wine as she closes the deal on harvesting baby parts.
What does the Catholic Church teach about murder? Does it not merit being placed in the category of a “grave moral issue?” If so then why don’t we hear them speak against? Is the child in the womb less valuable than trees, plants and animals?
Lastly, it must be pointed out that citing the thousands of religious groups which the LCWR claim to represent is meant to discourage faithful Catholics. This psychological tactic could lead those who oppose them to feel out of step with “progress." It is therefore good to keep in mind that while there is strength in numbers, history has clearly shown that victory belongs to those who obey God’s law, even if they are outnumbered -- which we are not!
Charles Jarboe
Utica
Jesus would not support sinful lifestyles
This letter is a response to Mary Danhauer’s sentimental portrayal of our Lord Jesus Christ.
It is without a doubt that our Lord loved his neighbor, and it is for that reason He never missed an opportunity to lead them from their sinful ways. This entailed the use of violence on two occasions when he drove the money changers from the temple.
The first time he did this was at the beginning of his public life, right after the joyous wedding feast of Cana. He drove them from the Temple with a whip, which He wove with His own hands. The second time was at the very end of his public life, right after his glorious entrance into Jerusalem on Palm Sunday. Had He modified His ways ever so slightly He might have been crowned King. He did not.
On other occasions, He chose less violent ways of correcting sinners. He forgave the woman on the beach but told her to “sin no more.” He did likewise with the infirm man who had no one to put him into the Probatic Pool. He went away joyfully after, our Lord cured him, but when their paths later crossed our Lord gave a stern warning: “Behold thou art made whole: sin no more lest some worse thing happen to thee.”
The scriptures are chock full of similar stories which show very clearly what our Lord would think about any “fairness” ordinance that gives free license to sinful lifestyles. Our Lord was merciful but also just.
Norman Fulkerson
Utica
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.