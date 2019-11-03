Bevin, Trump support local aluminum industry
Century Aluminum is proud to employ over 1,100 hard-working Kentuckians in our Hawesville and Sebree aluminum smelters. Just a few years ago, the future of these smelters was in doubt and thousands of Kentucky jobs were on the brink of being lost due to subsidized overproduction from places like China, India, Russia and the Middle East flooding into the U.S.
Thanks to the bold leadership of President Donald Trump to stop these illegal trade practices, a level playing field was created and American-made aluminum is once again competitive in the global marketplace. Working alongside the Trump administration, the leadership from Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin was crucial in helping us restart our idled potlines and bringing back hundreds of jobs at our Hawesville smelter. From day one, Bevin and his team did everything they could to make sure those potlines were restarted and those workers were rehired into those great paying jobs. During Bevin's term, Century Aluminum has invested over $150 million in our Kentucky smelters because we believe in the future of American-made aluminum and the future of Kentucky that his leadership has made possible.
We are proud to say that Kentucky is the largest producer of primary aluminum in the U.S. We want to express our deepest thanks and gratitude to Gov. Bevin and the Kentucky General Assembly for all the hard work they have put in over the last four years to make sure our Kentucky-based smelters remain competitive against other smelters across the world. The record amount of business investments in Kentucky, including the investment made by Century Aluminum, over the last four years prove Kentucky is on the right track for job creation and retention. Century Aluminum looks forward to what the future holds and is excited about remaining a great corporate partner in the state.
Mike Bless, Century Aluminum chief executive officer, Hawesville
Jesse Gary, Century Aluminum chief operating officer, Hawesville
Beshear will fight for better health care, education
Andy Beshear will respect all Kentuckians. Several months ago, I warned the voters of this area to reject the negative political ads that would surely be coming from the Bevin campaign. Sadly, Bevin's attack ads against Beshear have become much worse than I expected. It appears that Bevin will stoop to any level to try to deceive the voters of this state.
To set the record straight, Beshear does not personally believe that abortion is acceptable, except in the case of rape or incest. He does, however, believe that a woman, along with her doctor and pastor, should make the decision on termination, based on personal and private circumstances.
In relation to health care for all, Beshear would work to make sure all citizens have quality health care, as his father did. All the while, Bevin is making decisions that will eliminate health care coverage for thousands of citizens. Beshear has worked to stop that from happening.
In relation to support of education, Beshear has supported and acted in his role as attorney general to retain adequate funding for our public schools, colleges and universities. Bevin's budget has seen major cuts to all levels of education. And on top of that, we have heard derogatory and shameful words come out of his mouth defaming our hard-working teachers. There is no excuse for a governor to berate public employees in this way.
Finally, even though we have had Democratic and Republican governors in the past, we have never had a governor who seeks to disparage and degrade people who simply disagree with him.
Bevin is not from Kentucky and does not display our Kentucky values. In fact, he does not seem to even like the people of our state. Let's send him home to New Hampshire on Nov. 5. Vote for Andy Beshear.
Larry Miller
Owensboro
Reasons to vote for Gov. Matt Bevin
He is a man of faith.
He is a faithful husband and a father of not only his natural born five children but also his four adopted children.
He is pro-life.
His first-term budgets FULLY funded the state pension plan.
He worked for his success as a businessman.
He served our country in the military.
He is not a lifetime politician.
He cares about all people.
He is a servant leader.
For those basic reasons we appeal to you to vote for Matt Bevin for governor.
Bill and Jo Barron
Owensboro
Bevin resorts to mudslinging
Another election, another round of mudslinging. As always both sides inundate the airwaves with misleading accusations about each other. If you notice, more and more ads are paid for by outside entities. Let's keep it local. Kentucky issues. Not outside issues.
In the governor and attorney generals races, one party keeps trying to tie the democratic nominee, Andy Beshear, to national figures by slinging mud. They feed their base with red meat -- illegal immigrants, abortion, sanctuary cities etc.
Folks, Kentucky has zero problems with sanctuary cities and illegal immigrants. They paint Beshear as a "liberal" godless candidate. What is so wrong with defending the poor, saving Medicare/Medicaid, wanting to give Kentuckians job security by allowing collective bargaining, and trying to balance the budget with legal gaming revenue?
If Matt Bevin professes to be a Christian person, he should re-read his Bible. For it would seem to me that Jesus was THE ultimate "liberal."
Stewart Kelley
Owensboro
