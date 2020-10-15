Taylor will listen and work to make Owensboro better
I first met Dale Taylor while serving on the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce and quickly realized how much he loved and believed in our community. My husband, Joe, and I are fortunate our friendship continued beyond our Chamber service.
Here’s what I know about Dale Taylor: He loves Owensboro! He listens, really listens! Dale will listen to all sides of an issue and consider respectfully each perspective in order to make the best decision possible. I’ve called on him several times to get his opinion or perspective because I know he will be honest and objective.
He wants the best for his community! Last year, he was concerned there were several properties across Owensboro that needed attention. What did he do? Brought it to the attention of the city leaders and residents with his “Let’s Clean It Up” campaign. Did he stop there? No, he joined the City Property Maintenance Board so he could have an impact.
One evening this spring while having s’mores around the fire, Dale shared with us his passion for keeping alive the Josiah Henson story and some history of visions not yet realized, but he wasn’t giving up. The community would somehow find a way to make it happen.
Isn’t this the kind of leader we want and need for our community? I truly believe that Dale will make a positive impact and continue to move our community forward in many ways as a city commissioner.
Vote for and support Dale Taylor for city commission!
Suzanne Blazar
Owensboro
McConnell’s 36 years in Senate have been disastrous for country, Kentucky
In August 2019, the House voted to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2025. Sen. Mitch McConnell refused a vote on the bill in the Senate. Thanks to McConnell, the federal minimum wage has been stuck at $7.25 an hour since 2009, the longest time ever without an increase.
McConnell has led more than 70 attempts to repeal, modify or restrict the Affordable Care Act (ACA). Repealing the ACA would cause millions of Americans to lose access to healthcare. In Kentucky alone, more than 486,000 people would lose their health insurance.
McConnell supported three major tax bills that ballooned the national debt from $1.5 trillion in 1984 when he joined the Senate to more than $28 trillion today. The budget deficit has increased 77% since McConnell became majority leader in 2015. McConnell has said that the only way to lower the record-high federal deficit would be to cut entitlement programs like Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid.
McConnell was worth $3.1 million in 2004. His net worth is now more than $34 million, a tenfold increase in the last 16 years. His salary as Senate Majority Leader is $193,400 a year. But McConnell believes millions of hardworking Americans deserve no more than $7.25 an hour.
After 36 years of McConnell in the Senate, Kentucky is listed as the 46th poorest state in the nation with a poverty rate of 16.9%.
36 years is long enough. It’s time for a change. It’s time for Amy McGrath.
Mark Heinz
Leitchfield
Vote ‘no’ on Constituional Amendment No. 2
Kentucky Constitutional Amendment 2 on the November ballot is a Trojan horse for judicial job security. Under the guise of raising the experience bar for attorneys prior to running for judge, this amendment will increase already substantial judicial job security: the commonwealth attorney’s term will go to eight years (now six), the district court judge term will go to eight years (now four), and additionally, attorneys must be licensed for eight years prior to becoming district judges (now two years).
Should Amendment 2 pass, judges will only need to win re-election one or two times, and they can “retire” after working 16 to 24 years. The Trojan horse: attorney experience — two years versus eight years — is already self-limiting. It’s highly unlikely a newly licensed attorney will win an election against more seasoned competition. Judicial term synchronization is also a stated goal of this amendment. OK, then make all judge terms six years but not eight. Vote “No” on Constitutional Amendment 2 as currently written.
Michael Schoenwald
Owensboro
