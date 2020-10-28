It’s time to put an end to abortion
What does the term “family planning” mean in our society? Why would any woman in America get pregnant if she was not intending to start a family? Are there no inexpensive contraceptives on the market?
What does a “woman’s right to choose” mean today, if not abortion on demand? Is there’s no “baby’s right to choose”? Would any baby volunteer to give up its life just because it hadn’t been “planned?”
Does not the life of all earthly species begin at conception? Why would deliberately snuffing out a tiny human life while in the womb not be wrong? And if it’s OK to kill a baby in the five- to nine-month gestation period, why not say it’s OK to kill a five-month-old baby if it’s not wanted?
Do we not hear the tiny souls from abortion clinics crying out for justice? If they could speak, would they not ask for a chance at “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness?” Are these babies just “useless documents” that must be shredded?
Why is the Democratic Party so obsessed with ending the lives of so many precious babies? In the long run, won’t abortion take more lives than the coronavirus?
Oda Shouse
Owensboro
GOP would rather attack Beshear than actually help keep us safe
Shame on the GOP leaders in Kentucky for trying to smack down our Gov. Andy Beshear for doing a tremendous job for the people of Kentucky during this terrible COVID-19 crisis.
Beshear is trying to keep us safe. His leadership and common-sense approach to keeping us safe is appreciated. You should try to help him if you love Kentucky and all the people. Pray to keep us safe.
Lavelle J. Owen
Owensboro
Vote for life
Amy Coney Barrett is an amazing and brilliant woman. Every American can be proud to have a woman of faith and family values representing them on the Supreme Court. Don’t you think that the Democrats would be rushing a Supreme Court nominee through the confirmation process before the election if they were in power? Don’t say “no” for you will be judged a fool.
Can a Catholic vote for a political candidate who supports killing the unborn up to nine months of pregnancy? The answer is no. Read your Ten Commandments, “Thou shalt not kill.”
Read the Bible, Ezekiel 33: 8-9, which says, “If you do not speak out to dissuade the wicked from his way, the wicked shall die for his guilt, but I will hold you responsible for his death. But if you warn the wicked, trying to turn him from his way, and he refuses to turn from his way, he shall die for his guilt, but you shall save yourself.”
So if you vote for someone who supports abortion, you will be held accountable for this wicked act. Even church leadership will be held responsible for their support of candidates who support abortion and advise others that it is OK to vote for them.
God said be aware of false prophets. The devil has put blinders on our eyes and a muzzle over our mouths when it comes to protecting the unborn who have no voice. No reason can justify the death of one unborn baby by abortion. Vote for life.
Larry O’Bryan
Philpot
