When it comes to voting, please vote for life
I’m sure there are many of you out there who feel as I do about this year’s election. You are going to vote against something or somebody and say you’re voting for the lesser evil. Who we are voting for seems to be the choice of one of two 70-something-year-old grade-schoolers who are trying to make the other one look worse than he is. They both have some good and bad policies. I mention no names here, but I think you can easily read between the lines. My vote goes for the right of life.
Abortion is the greatest wrong of all of the policies involved for two reasons. I firmly believe it is pure murder. That zygote at fertilization is human then and there. Secondly, over the last 47 years of legal abortion, I’m sure some of the millions aborted would be decent folks who would run for office and and work for peace and justice for all. Our Constitution tells us we all have the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Life comes first. Without it, what else matters? I say, let your conscience be your guide, but I vote for life.
Francis Thomson
Owensboro
Taylor cares about quality of life in Owensboro
I have often contemplated a person’s reasoning to run for public office and his underlying motivation. Dale Taylor’s motivation is simply to improve the environment that he lives in, the environment that we raise our families in and to improve the quality of life of the community that is Owensboro.
Dale has always thrown himself into those quality of life issues that make us who we are and how others view us as potential prospects to relocate to. Dale has always been one to study the issues and to be proactive in addressing how to effect change. Whether it be the health issues of our community, the problems our community faces to improve our everyday living conditions or his interest in cleaning up our community to better promote economic development, Dale Taylor has always been a positive influence and positive supporter of Owensboro.
In November, I will be casting my support to Dale Taylor for city commissioner. I would ask that you give your consideration, and also cast your vote for Dale Taylor.
Kim Logsdon
Owensboro
City needs more assisted living options for middle-income seniors
I have looked into the new senior assisted living facility out by the hospital, and even spoken with someone about it. It seems like a very nice facility, but why is it that middle-income seniors in the Owensboro/Davies County area have no options for them for assisted living?
My parents live in Owensboro and are at the stage in their life where an assisted living facility would be a wonderful option. However, even though my parents have worked very hard their entire life, they do not make even close to the amount it would cost to go into one of Owensboro’s more prestige facilities such as Fern Terra, Heritage Place, OnePark Place, or the new one, Cedar Hurst. And to add insult to injury, they make too much to go to one of the income-based facilities! I find it hard to believe that they are the only seniors in this area with this dilemma. I would really like to see a story about that!
Dana Kepley
Rockport, Indiana
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.