We can overcome division, come together and make a difference
I was at the Freedom Walk at the Daviess County Courthouse on Sept. 11. People were there to remember those who died in the 9/11 terrorist attacks on America 20 years ago. There was a good crowd, but there should have been 1,000 people there — or 10,000.
Thoughts of tragedy and sadness gave way to images of courage and selflessness and compassion. It was a tough day to remember, but we came together as a country on that day, Sept. 11, 2001.
I thought of the Daniel Pitino Shelter. The shelter is named for Rick and Joanne Pitino’s infant son who died very young. Daniel’s uncle, Billy Minardi, died in the 9/11 attack at the World Trade Center in New York. I still think of Rick and Joanne and their family as Kentuckians forever because they shared Daniel’s name and his spirit with our community. Daniel’s spirit lives on through good works at the shelter.
There are many people that are still struggling, still hurting. We need to help them. There are many good causes to give to, to volunteer for: Help Office, Daniel Pitino Shelter, St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter, Crossroads, St. Joseph Peace Mission, Habitat for Humanity, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and many more.
If you think that the division in this country is too deep, our differences are too many and you get fighting mad, I have an idea. Join forces with your family, your opponents, your friends and your enemies and fight on, united together to help others. Fight against sickness, against hate, against hunger and against homelessness. Fight for justice, for education and for freedom.
Bert Barker
Owensboro
Be thankful for those willing to work
We would like to thank all the people, young and older, that returned to work once COVID-19 restrictions were lifted. It makes us sad to see all the hiring or closed signs.
I know some may not be able to return to work because of a lack of child care, and some are making more sitting at home and collecting government funds (i.e. taxpayers’ money). We have not complained when eating out or getting a delivery meal, because we know they are overworked and short-staffed, and we appreciate their efforts. Some get ugly because it is taking so long. We say, stay home if you can’t be gracious.
We have been overly generous in tipping. One young man came back and told us we gave him too much. We said no, enjoy. I hope they do not get so stressed for lack of support from the community that they give up. It makes us a little more European, because they get to enjoy a meal for hours.
So enjoy, and thank you, thank you, thank you all you willing workers.
Colleen Edmiston
Owensboro
Abortion is far worse than death penalty for criminals
I am writing in response to an In My View by Suzi Bartholomy, printed Sept. 4. She stressed that “execution is itself immoral,” and “no one should be in the position of legally killing another human being.”
I would like to point out that execution is reserved as a form of punishment for those who have committed the most horrific crimes against humanity. The accused are afforded the right to a trial by a jury of their peers, and also, as Suzi points out, a lengthy pardon and appellate process.
I agree that it is a terrible responsibility to be put in charge of taking another life, but a convicted criminal in most cases is aware of the end result of their actions. In fact, some might even argue that the promise of criminal punishment does have an effect on preventing crimes.
I would like to call attention to the opposite end of the spectrum. If taking the life of a convicted criminal is immoral, then how much worse is it to kill an innocent baby? Many like to reframe the argument by calling it pro-choice, but what are they actually choosing? The fact is, during an abortion, an innocent baby, who has committed no crime and is totally dependent on society for its protection, has its life violently ended.
Irene Williamson
Owensboro
