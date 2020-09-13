There is good reason to separate church and state
The church has its own mission. The state has its own mission. This is why we have separation of church and state.
Every person has a mission to live according to their own church rules because we have freedom of religion. We have too many religions for any one to force their way of thinking on any other religion. Therefore, if there is a law you don't like, get rid of it. This is easier said than done because you have to make Congress pass a constitutional amendment. Do you really want another religion telling you what you should be or what you shouldn't be?
We have civil liberties and religious liberties. Please let us not confuse the two. We are all human, and we all need our rights, even if you don't agree. Remember, you can always change what you don't like with a constitutional amendment.
Before you vote, please listen to our historians talk about the past and present. This will give you a better idea of how the Constitution should work.
Barbara Montgomery
Owensboro
We need more Black police officers
What if we had mostly Black police officers patrolling white neighborhoods, and they shot a lot of whites? Do you think that many whites would voice their complaints?
Some would go further than voice their displeasure. So why not hire more Black officers to patrol Black areas?
Joe Newton
Owensboro
