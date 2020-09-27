Taylor has qualities needed to be good city commissioner
Election Day is drawing near, and voters face a packed field of candidates vying for city commissioner. How do you make a choice? What makes a great city commissioner? I answered my own question through research.
Here’s what I found:
• Civic-minded
• Proven leader
• Innovative
One candidate, Dale Taylor, meets these criteria:
CIVIC-MINDED:
Dale has served on a variety of boards over the past few decades to make our city a better place to live. He worked for the Chamber of Commerce as director of programs early in his career and has served on the International Bar-B-Q committee, All-American Cities Certification committee and the United Way (see www.votedaletaylor.com). Dale currently serves on the City Property Maintenance Board due to his Let’s Clean It Up campaign.
PROVEN LEADER:
As commissioner, Dale Taylor will work to make decisions that reflect the will of the people, which should be the goal of all commissioners. The citizens of Owensboro will be at the forefront of every decision he makes.
INNOVATIVE:
Our community needs new ideas from an out-of-the-box thinker who will work to decrease crime, tackle the issue of substance abuse and refocus efforts for renewed economic and business development. Dale will listen, challenge current thinking and tackle the problems facing the City of Owensboro.
On Nov. 3, I respectfully ask you to consider casting your vote for an exceptional candidate, and my friend, Dale Taylor, for city commissioner of Owensboro.
Susan Warren
Owensboro
Democrats promote the stench of death
I love our great nation, and it grieves me to view the antics of the Democratic Socialist Party. Recently, former Planned Parenthood employee Abby Johnson made the shocking statement that abortion had an odor. She’s correct. It’s the stench of death.
Abortion is openly embraced by the Democratic Party and its media allies. From Beshear to Biden and Obama to Hillary, the Democrats have sold their souls to abortion. God abhors the taking of innocent blood and those who vote to perpetuate it. (Proverbs 6:17 and Psalms 94:21)
The stench of death permeates cities and states of Democrats' control. Instead of protecting law-abiding citizens, these officials fund and enable Marxist groups like Black Lives Matter and Antifa to terrorize the streets, burning businesses, assaulting and killing citizens of all colors. While this wasn’t mentioned at the Democratic convention, defunding the police was.
The odor of race-baiting fills our nation. Democrat leaders reopen wounds that were settled on the battlefields of the Civil War. While they place guilt on whites and enflame blacks with their rhetoric, the Democratic Party is indicted by history as the authors of slavery, secession, the KKK, Jim Crow laws and opposition to the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Adopting Marxist tactics, they destroy history and divide people.
A nation divided against itself cannot stand. Americans must repent of the murder of babies, violence, hate, lies and sexual perversion or we’ll reap the whirlwind of God’s judgment. We need Jesus Christ as Savior and not as social justice warrior.
Mike Reeves
Owensboro
McConnell, Trump continue to show they have no morals
I needed to write of the things I’ve found wrong with the present administration, but this last stunt completely floored and astonished me. For Mitch McConnell and Donald Trump to have such disregard or disrespect for an icon, a much-loved and respected Supreme Court justice, to talk of replacement in the same paragraph offering condolences is unconscionable.
McConnell joked that one of his proudest moments was looking at President Obama and telling him he would not fill the Supreme Court seat as the president and leaving a vacancy, which left the U.S. Supreme Court one justice short for a year. But now that it suits these hypocrites and their pitiful agenda to fill this vacancy, they start talking of replacement the same day Ruth Bader Ginsburg died.
McConnell calls Amy McGrath a hypocrite in his TV ad. Well buddy, look in the mirror.
In 2016, McConnell announced the American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court justice. Therefore, the vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president. Folks, if he has so little respect for Ginsburg, a national treasurer, you certainly can’t believe he actually has respect or the best interest of the people of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
This is just one more link in the chain of abominable actions taken by these two: the death of 200,000 Americans because of their lies, babies laying in filth in cages, unrestrained violence, rampant racism ... .This is behavior that starts at the top!
Donna Haynes
Philpot
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.