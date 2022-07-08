I am writing in response to a letter recently published in the Messenger-Inquirer about having shows at the RiverPark Center that reflect Daviess County values only.
So many things are wrong with that belief that I cannot even begin to list them.
A major one is Julie Hawes Gordon. If she is an example of Daviess County values, well then, that's a sad day on Earth.
It blows my mind that I still see signs up supporting that type of behavior from an elected official that caused such devastation to residents of and near Daviess County.
Seems to me that if her still having support in the county is one example of the values in Daviess County, then we deserve to be the butt of every joke, and an example of a crooked justice system. Shoot. We should promote values and ideas that literally ruin and devastate our county locally, statewide, nationally and even globally.
No, the RiverPark Center should host shows that would enlighten and educate the "good ol' boy" network we have here, which point out the obvious flaws of a society that is so ugly. Those shows would help make a significant change to the standards we have in Daviess County.
Patrick Hayden
Owensboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.