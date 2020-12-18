Time to unite and get country back on track
In my lifetime, never have I seen our congressman and senators bow down like puppy dogs. These men and women are supposed to be strong and level-headed. They are supposed to do what is best for our country, but not be afraid of a tweet!
The speaker and his followers won’t even acknowledge that the election is over. They are cowering like little pups, afraid he, who wants to be king, will badmouth them. It’s late, but they could try and save face and do what is right.
If something was dishonest in the election, put up or shut up. Every court, even the Supreme Court, has said no. Let’s all Americans unite and get our country on the right track.
Bill Blandford
Owensboro
After-school programs more important than ever
As your ongoing coverage of COVID-19’s effect on our schools has amply demonstrated, the pandemic has significantly increased the stresses on parents, students and educators alike.
Sadly, it has also exacerbated unmet demand for after-school programs, here and around the nation. New research from the Afterschool Alliance’s America After 3PM report (https://aa3pm.co/ky) demonstrates that even before the pandemic, parents were having a difficult time finding affordable after-school programs for their children.
In Kentucky, for every child in an after-school program, the parents of four more said they would enroll their child if they could. Now, because of the pandemic, many after-school providers say the future of their programs is uncertain as they strain to meet the growing needs of students trying to adapt to virtual learning and families struggling in the economic downturn, while also covering the costs of new safety protocols.
After-school programs are playing a vital role during the pandemic, educating and caring for children of essential workers and working virtually and in-person to help keep kids on track in school and support their social and emotional health. We’ll need such programs even more as the nation’s economy recovers so students can catch up and thrive and working parents can have confidence that their children are constructively engaged under the watchful eyes of caring adults every afternoon.
Tom Haggard
Kentucky Out-of-School Alliance
Berea
Keep politics out of religion section
I typically enjoy reading the Religion and Values section each Saturday in the Messenger-Inquirer. I find most articles and stories uplifting and often demonstrate what a caring and faith-filled community we have. However, the article published by Theresa Rowe on Dec. 12 struck a different chord with me.
I agree with Theresa that Christmas will come this year, as it always does. But to imply that some of our local and other government leaders are trying to kill Christmas, because they are making the difficult decisions needed to keep us safe during this COVID-19 pandemic, is damaging to efforts to keep us all healthy. As well, it detracts from the difficult work of our doctors, nurses and health care workers who are pleading with us to practice healthy habits.
To be clear, Christmas will come, and no one is trying to keep us from celebrating, albeit it may be a different way of celebrating this year. And to suggest that our leaders are trying to keep God out of our culture is another claim, which is damaging to our leaders who are also people of deep faith. They are entrusted with the public good and must make decisions to benefit all of us.
Politics and religion don’t mix well in the Religion and Values section. There is an Opinion page for that. Let’s keep Christmas in our own safe ways this year and give our government leaders the support they need so that we may have a merrier Christmas in 2021! After all, this too shall pass.
Larry Miller
Owensboro
Don’t forget those still waiting for unemployment checks
I read with interest the article “Beshear: Fighting COVID-19 has been ‘hard emotionally’ ” in the Messenger-Inquirer’s Dec. 9 edition, and I am sure that as a caring human being, he has wrestled with some of his decisions. And we all agree that COVID-19 has impacted everyone and their lives, but what about their livelihoods?
I found it troubling that the article used the terms “legacy,” “political future” and “it’s taken a political toll” to the point that it puts it all together in one sentence. “But his handling of the pandemic likely will shape his legacy — and his political future.” The article speaks of some of the other actions that he has taken aside from the pandemic.
My question is why hasn’t the governor shown as much “compassion” for the folks that are and have been waiting all this time for unemployment? I know of a person that filed in March and has yet to draw a check, and a person that started in November and is not very hopeful knowing that some have waited since March! Come on, governor, show some concern for some of the others that have been impacted.
The article closes by saying, “I feel comfortable that three years from now, we’re going to be in a good spot.” Politically, of course. I would ask you to poll the 90,513 people waiting for their unemployment about that, sir.
Sammy King
Owensboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.