Thankful for work of EMS professionals
This is National EMS Week (May 16-22). It’s the one week set aside each year since 1974 to celebrate EMS professionals and the work they do in communities across the country.
The theme for this year’s National EMS Week is, “This is EMS: Caring for Our Communities.” And, EMS professionals have certainly shown over the last year just how much they care about the communities they serve: They’ve often been the first health care point of contact for so many COVID-19 patients. Working on those dangerous frontlines, they donned their personal protective equipment, comforted patients, treated patients and transported patients. And, they did it all over again when the next call came in.
They did it without complaint. They often did it with a hint of fear in the back of their mind. But, they knew that you, me, our families and all of our neighbors were depending on them. They did what public servants do — they acted.
Even before the public health emergency, the job of EMS professionals was a difficult one. There were the long hours. The sometimes low pay. The accident scenes that can never be erased from the mind. But, if you ask most EMS professionals why they do what they do, they won’t hesitate for a second in their response. They do it because they want to help people. They do it because they love it. In fact, most couldn’t imagine doing anything else.
And so, during National EMS Week, the staff of the Kentucky Office of Rural Health want to offer our sincere thanks to the EMS professionals in this community and other communities across the Commonwealth who, day in and day out, respond to the calls and needs of their neighbors, no matter the hour. We’re proud of the work you do, and we’re forever grateful for your service.
Scott Helle
Rural Outreach coordinator
Kentucky Office of Rural Health
Please consider changing date for barbecue festival
Congratulations to Alan Payne and the staff members responsible for the most recent International Bar-B-Q Festival. It was a successful and well-organized festival under difficult circumstances. However, would it be possible to change the dates of the festival?
Our extended family members have come from multiple states over the years to gather, enjoy some barbecue and share stories with family and friends. We have found that scheduling the festival over Mother’s Day weekend makes it more and more difficult for us to return to our hometown for our annual family reunion. The third weekend of May would produce a fine festival but without any conflict with Mother’s Day or the Kentucky Derby.
The pandemic has brought about many changes to the status quo in multiple areas. Why not change the dates of the International Bar-B-Q Festival to a more practical date?
R. Dale Smith
Bowling Green
County should give up statue and move on
The local government does not want the Confederate statue. A group with a seemingly legitimate claim says it wants the statue. So give it to them and be done with this farce.
Any reasonable person would make that conclusion, unless you are a politician who wants to hone their “woke” bona fides by stamping out all memory of the statue, or perhaps having it destroyed or maybe dumped in the Ohio?
As a fisherman, I humbly ask Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly that if the statue is to be dumped in the river, please publish the GPS coordinates. It will make a fine structure to attract and hold fish.
Carl Ringwall
Philpot
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.