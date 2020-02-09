Christians should never vote for pro-choice candidates
Can Christians truly believe that abortion is moral? Can a minister of God from any denomination actually teach and justify why it’s okay to vote for a candidate who is pro-abortion? Can it be truly justified to speak on both sides of your mouth and say your pro-life, but still for years vote for candidates who are pro-abortion?
Does that make any sense at all? No, it doesn’t!
To the poorly made argument of Roe. V. Wade, abortion was necessary to stop back alley abortions, and the protection of the mother in a high-risk pregnancy. But now, in 2020, it has evolved into infanticide. Yes, infanticide!
If only we could convince strictly party voters that is cowardice and morally wrong for you to not do your investigative study of the extreme grotesque massacre of these infants. Try watching the Gosnell movie of the abortionist, who admitted to killing full-term babies. He not only murdered these innocents, he kept a trophy collection of their heads and limbs. Watch this movie and let the scales fall from your eyes, so you can see.
God came into this world as a baby. Contemplate, just for a moment, the poverty into which Christ was born. They were being persecuted, and He was born in a cave. Think about that mystery as well. Let me just say that God transcends time. God knew there was going to be abortion, infanticide and euthanasia.
Use that symbol of the infant Christ child, and defend the right to life of that child, whether in poverty or in wealth. You cannot justify voting for infanticide because of immigration and poverty. Christ was born in poverty and He was the King of Kings.
Julie Murphy
Owensboro
Who decides what is ‘fair’?
How can we have an ordinance (law) that requires “fairness” when fairness is relative? Who’s definition of fairness do we live by?
The Scriptures have the answer, but from man’s wisdom, the solution to one issue becomes a problem for another. Ordinances like this can be dangerous. Not needed.
Roger Willoughby
Owensboro
